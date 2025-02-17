Sustainability and innovation take centre stage at Southeast Asia’s premier airport exhibition and conference

Southeast Asia’s appetite for air travel is soaring, placing airports under immense pressure to scale up and evolve. With the region experiencing one of the largest spikes in demand for air transport, the challenge is clear: Airports must accommodate increasing volumes while rethinking the way they operate.

“They need to not only expand infrastructure – runways, aprons, terminal buildings and supply facilities – but also embrace new technologies and services to deliver a personalised and exceptional passenger experience,” said Mr Tatsuya Izumi, deputy general manager of Narita Airport in Japan.

Addressing these dual priorities of growth and digitalisation is the focus of inter airport Southeast Asia 2025, set to take place from Mar 25 to 27 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Bringing together over 150 exhibitors, including global innovators and equipment suppliers, and more than 50 airports and industry experts, the event will showcase transformative technologies, sustainable solutions and next-generation advancements.

THE FUTURE OF AVIATION: GREENER AND SMARTER

The eighth edition of inter airport Southeast Asia highlights how developments in airport terminal and ramp operations are paving the way for a more sustainable industry. A key focus of the exhibition and conference is sustainable ground support equipment (GSE), which includes autonomous systems and electrification technologies.