Targeted formulations for easing stress in a high-pressure world

Singapore’s fast-paced lifestyle comes at a cost – with high stress levels leaving many feeling the strain. In a 2022 survey by Cigna International, 86 per cent of adults said they felt overwhelmed.

Burnout – a state of emotional, mental and physical exhaustion caused by prolonged stress – is also widespread. According to an Employment Hero study, 61 per cent of respondents reported experiencing burnout at work in the past three months. Meanwhile, a Telus Health survey found that 67 per cent showed signs of at least one of three burnout symptoms: Exhaustion, reduced performance and cynicism.

Beyond fatigue, headaches and muscle tension, burnout can contribute to anxiety, depression and sleep disorders, noted Dr Beh Kheng Suan, CEO of health supplement brand VitaHealth, Malaysia and Singapore. Compounding the issue, Singapore consistently ranks among the most sleep-deprived nations, with 54 per cent of its residents getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep each night.

“With stress increasing risks to mental and physical health, it’s crucial to prioritise burnout prevention, stress relief strategies and overall well-being,” said Dr Beh.

