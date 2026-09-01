Toyogo turns 40 with a new mascot, an EV giveaway and an eye on the next generation

For many Singaporeans, Toyogo is a familiar presence at home. Its storage boxes may once have held their childhood toys; years later, some are turning to the same brand to organise homes of their own.

Toyogo has seen that continuity first-hand. According to Ms Viviant Chua, Toyogo’s executive director, some customers have returned to the brand’s former retail location in Toa Payoh, unaware that the store had moved to Bedok North more than a decade earlier.

The reason for the long gap between visits? Their earlier purchases had simply lasted that long.

“Our products are designed to last, not to be replaced frequently,” said Ms Chua. “While trends and lifestyles have evolved, our commitment to quality, functionality and value has remained the same.”

Founded in 1986 by Mr KT Chua and his wife, Madam Teo Chiew Kim, Toyogo began with an ambition to create a local plastic goods brand guided by the quality standards the couple admired in Japanese products.