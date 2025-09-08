Trade with confidence – and at your own pace
Whether you trade actively or take a long-term view, Tiger Brokers Singapore wants to make investing in SGX stocks easier.
Trading activity on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) may be hitting record highs, but investors who prefer a slower, longer-term approach now have more reasons to stay invested without feeling pressured to trade.
Tiger Brokers Singapore has removed its S$2 quarterly custody fee for Singapore-listed stocks, which was previously charged when no trades were made in a quarter. This move allows low-activity investors to hold shares without worrying about inactivity charges – an advantage especially for those focused on retirement savings or other long-term goals.
The custody fee waiver builds on earlier measures to support the SGX and the local investing community. In 2022, Tiger Brokers waived SGX custody fees for active users, ensuring that frequent traders were not burdened by backend holding costs.
“By removing both the custody fee for active users and low-activity users, we’re making it easier for investors to build and hold Singapore-listed portfolios without unnecessary friction,” said Mr Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore).
ENABLING CPF INVESTMENT THROUGH TIGER TRADE
Starting Aug 11, the brokerage also expanded access for investors looking to optimise their retirement savings. Customers are now able to link their Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) investment accounts to Tiger Trade.
“Introducing CPF and SRS linkage to Tiger Trade is about giving Singaporeans more control over their retirement planning,” Mr Leong shared. “By enabling access to CPF-approved investments directly on our platform, we’re helping investors make informed, long-term decisions with funds that matter most to their future.”
Under the CPF Investment Scheme, members can invest a portion of their CPF savings in products such as insurance, unit trusts, fixed deposits, bonds and shares. The SRS, meanwhile, is a voluntary scheme that complements CPF and is managed by the private sector. Participants can contribute and invest at their own discretion and claim tax benefits.
By linking their CPF or SRS investment account to the Tiger Trade app, users can access a wide range of CPF-eligible investment products, use tools like Tiger AI to analyse real-time market data, and consolidate their cash, CPF and SRS investments – all on one platform.
These moves reflect Tiger Brokers’ ongoing commitment to giving retail investors greater freedom in managing their Singapore-listed portfolios.
“Our role as a brokerage goes beyond facilitating trades – it’s about supporting Singaporeans in building sustainable wealth,” Mr Leong explained. “Whether it’s through long-term dividend investing or portfolio diversification, we want our clients to feel confident that Tiger Brokers is here to help them grow and optimise their retirement nest egg.”
RIDING ON GROWING MARKET CONFIDENCE
These initiatives also come at a time of heightened investor activity and renewed optimism in the local market.
In May this year, SGX posted record trading volumes and ended its financial year on a positive note. The uptick was driven in part by investor demand for resilient stocks amid global tariff uncertainties and tensions in the Middle East.
According to Tiger Brokers’ trading data, trading of Singapore stocks were up 50 per cent year-on-year in Q2 of 2025, and trade values surged 133 per cent year-on-year, reflecting growing confidence among active traders and long-term investors in SGX’s strong fundamentals.
Tiger Brokers is optimistic about SGX’s trajectory, said Mr Leong, noting that this interest is being driven by the city-state’s reputation as “a stable, transparent and well-regulated market”.
“Investors are returning to quality, and SGX-listed companies offer both defensive resilience and long-term value,” he added. “We believe this will continue, especially as more Singaporeans look closer to home for opportunities.”
By removing custody fees for all SGX investors and expanding CPF and SRS investment capabilities, Tiger Brokers continues its mission to make investing in Singapore cost-efficient, accessible and convenient.
“At Tiger Brokers, empowering investors means removing inefficiencies, reducing costs and creating tools that make investing simpler and smarter,” said Mr Leong. “The waivers are just one part of that. Clients can look forward to more innovations, all designed to help them invest with confidence.”
*Terms and conditions apply. Refer to the Tiger Brokers website for a full list of applicable fees. This advertorial does not constitute financial advice. All investments carry risk. The value of investment instruments may fluctuate, and under certain circumstances, may even become worthless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This advertorial has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.