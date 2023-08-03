Transforming the creative process with generative AI

For businesses to leverage the full potential of tools like Firefly, Mr Sinnathamby recommends that creative teams tap on integrated solutions that promote creativity and collaboration.

“Businesses should invest in a comprehensive content supply chain solution that provides the full range of creative and experience applications,” he advised. “For instance, Adobe Express for Enterprise allows users to refine content such as social posts, graphics and banners that meet their company’s brand guidelines.”

Being able to produce outstanding creative assets is only half the equation. In a world where customers face a daily barrage of marketing messages, businesses that can help them cut through the clutter will have the competitive edge. According to a 2022 Forrester study commissioned by Adobe, almost two-thirds of the companies surveyed said hyper-personalisation helped them exceed their targets for customer acquisition, revenue growth and other metrics.

Adobe Sensei Generative AI Services (Sensei GenAI) enables businesses to deliver customised advertising. Anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) and integrated natively into Adobe Experience Cloud, these new services are designed to help marketers improve productivity, with full creative control and trusted governance capabilities.

With Sensei GenAI, brands can instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different large language models. Generative AI models are trained on proprietary and comprehensive customer insights and the output finetuned for brand-specific use cases.

“Sensei GenAI will be able to simplify sophisticated cross-channel insights,” added Mr Sinnathamby. “Sensei GenAI for Customer Journey Analytics enables businesses to uncover insights on the customer experience, power intelligent captions for visualisations and accelerate the process of answering customer queries by leveraging its advanced analytical capabilities.”

EMPOWERING CREATORS AND THEIR CHOICES

As a company centred on empowering creators, Adobe has made it a priority to protect the creative community and marketers from bad actors and copyright or intellectual property issues.

To this end, it has created a global standard for digital content attribution, the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which has over 1,000 partners worldwide. Content generated or modified with generative AI will automatically be embedded with Content Credentials to make AI-generated art and content easily distinguishable. Creators also have the option of applying a universal “Do Not Train” tag to their content, indicating their preference for it not to be used in model training. The tag will remain associated with the content wherever it is used, published or stored.

“Images generated by Adobe Firefly are designed to be safe for commercial use. The AI model is trained using openly licensed or public domain content where copyright has expired,” explained Mr Sinnathamby.

Firefly has seen over 100 million images generated by creators globally so far. Throughout the process, Adobe has engaged the creative community and taken on board feedback across topics such as quality, harm and bias.

According to Mr Sinnathamby, generative AI-powered solutions will soon become indispensable tools for the marketing sector: “At a time when demand for content continues to rise at an exponential pace, Firefly is driving a transformational chapter in AI that will allow customers to be more creative and productive.”

Learn more about how Adobe Firefly and other generative AI-powered Adobe tools can help deliver profitable experience-led growth.