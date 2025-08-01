Transforming nursing perspectives through evidence-based care and research

As a clinical instructor and scrub nurse assisting in neurosurgery and emergency operations, Mr Mohamad Norisham Norzan was used to the technical precision and task-oriented nature of the operating theatre. Nursing research, he recalled, felt remote from the demands of the clinical floor.

That changed after he enrolled in the Master of Science in Clinical Nursing* at King’s College London, offered through Ngee Ann Academy (NAA). Today, as a nursing lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Health Sciences, he sees research as central to improving patient outcomes and enhancing his contribution to nursing education in Singapore.

The partnership between NAA and King’s College London began in 2017, aimed at equipping nurses in Singapore with the skills to deliver advanced care and drive innovation in healthcare. King’s College London – recently ranked first in the world for nursing by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 – was chosen for its track record in nursing education.

After establishing the part-time, accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Honours (Top-up), the two institutions launched the Master of Science in Clinical Nursing in 2023. The postgraduate programme is designed to help senior staff nurses in Singapore advance their careers and strengthen their leadership, research and teaching capabilities in contemporary healthcare settings.

LEADING IN NURSING INNOVATION AND EDUCATION

Healthcare systems today are increasingly complex and fast-changing, said Mr William Gage, a lecturer in adult nursing at the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care at King’s College London. Mr Gage, who has 25 years of experience in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, noted that this evolving landscape demands confident, well-prepared healthcare leaders.

“Students who want to step into senior roles will benefit from the insights of King’s internationally recognised clinicians and academics,” he said.

Mr Norisham enrolled in the Master of Science in Clinical Nursing to deepen his grasp of clinical research, evidence-based practice and nursing knowledge – all to become a more effective educator. He said the programme’s practical focus and breadth of content have helped him bridge clinical practice and academic teaching.

“The faculty were approachable and made complex ideas easy to understand,” he said. “They drew on examples from both the UK and global healthcare settings, and related them to our own experiences, which made learning engaging.”

As the lead for the Patient Safety and Cultural Variance module in the programme, Mr Gage encourages students to examine patient safety – a relatively new field – through incidents that are relevant to their local practice.