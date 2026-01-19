Transforming Singapore classrooms with AI – and a teacher’s touch

At Northoaks Primary School, Ms Thuhaila Sainy – a teacher with the Ministry of Education (MOE) for 28 years – no longer finds marking as daunting a task as before.

Previously, marking open-ended comprehension exercises required her to manually examine every student’s response. She would have to assess both the accuracy of the answer and the depth of understanding demonstrated before crafting individualised feedback.

“Students could arrive at the same answer in different ways,” she explained. “For instance, a true-or-false question that requires justification might see a child select the correct option but provide an incorrect reason. Understanding and addressing such responses required careful analysis of each response to provide guidance that would help students improve.”

A data assistant tool on Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS) – MOE’s digital platform for teaching and learning – now supports teachers’ work in this regard. By analysing and summarising student responses, the tool helps Ms Thuhaila quickly identify patterns in student reasoning and common misconceptions across the class. This allows her to focus on crafting targeted feedback rather than spending extensive time on the initial analysis of each response.

As the school’s head of department for Information and Communications Technology, Ms Thuhaila champions the use of educational technology in the classroom.

She shared the benefits of e-learning in episode 12 of GovTech Decoded, a vodcast series by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore). In this series, experts from the agency and public service simplify complex tech jargon into accessible insights and showcase how Singapore is leveraging tech for public good.

Episode 12, titled Transforming Education with Tech, delves into how digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools are reshaping the way teachers teach and students learn, with insights from Mr Harish Ravindrababu, product lead for SLS at GovTech; Ms Lee Lin Yee, divisional director for MOE’s Educational Technology division; and Ms Thuhaila.

Together, they discussed how technology, when used purposefully, can enhance learning while keeping education human-centred. When digital tools alleviate educators’ workloads, teachers can redirect their time and effort to higher-value tasks, such as nurturing and mentoring students.