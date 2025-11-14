Unlocking access to Osaka’s property market for Singapore investors
With its seamless end-to-end solutions, FM Investment Japan is opening the door to prime investment opportunities in one of the nation’s fastest-growing economic and cultural hubs.
Known for its neon-lit Dotonbori district and Universal Studios Japan, Osaka is a familiar destination for many Singaporean travellers. Increasingly, it is also emerging as a hotspot for property investors eyeing Japan’s dynamic real estate landscape.
Licensed developer and agent FM Investment (FMI) Japan has observed a marked rise in overseas interest this year, particularly from Singapore, said founder and group CEO Amous Lee. The company has organised 15 property events in Singapore in 2025 alone, featuring 12 boutique developments across Japan. Singapore buyers now account for half of FMI Japan’s sales – up from 30 per cent last year – overtaking investors from Hong Kong as the firm’s largest buyer group.
According to Mr Lee, Japan’s appeal lies in the weak yen against the Singapore dollar, relatively low property prices, low interest rates and high rental yields that can reach up to 5 per cent per annum in Osaka. “Mortgage rates in Japan are very favourable compared to other markets,” he explained. “There are no restrictions on foreign ownership as all properties are freehold, with no additional stamp duties and income tax starting at just 5 per cent.”
While strata properties remain popular, many of FMI Japan’s clients – particularly those seeking higher rental yields – are increasingly opting for en bloc developments, said Mr Lee. “In Osaka, entire buildings can offer better returns, especially with rental demand on the rise. As of 2023, around 55 per cent of the city’s population live in rental housing – a figure that’s expected to grow.”
A PORT CITY WITH POTENTIAL
Among Japanese cities, Osaka is attracting particular interest from investors, said Mr Lee, citing infrastructure developments in the lead-up to the 2025 World Expo. These include upgrades to Kansai International Airport and the extension of the Keihan Nakanoshima Line to Yumeshima Island – the planned site of the MGM Osaka integrated resort, slated to open in 2030.
He likened the resort’s anticipated impact on tourism to the role Marina Bay Sands played in rejuvenating the Marina Bay district. “Tourism remains a key driver of Japan’s growth,” he said. “Visitor numbers continue to break records, fuelling demand for accommodation. Hotel occupancy nationwide reached 84.2 per cent in the first half of 2025, with Osaka Prefecture seeing average nightly rates of 22,622 yen (S$191) as of December 2024.”
And global investors have taken notice. Mr Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of US conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, has invested over US$30 billion (S$39 billion) in Japan’s five largest trading houses, with further acquisitions reportedly planned. “It’s a seal of approval,” said Mr Lee, adding that other major firms expanding into Japan and Osaka include Vertex, Blackstone, Amazon, ESR Group and CapitaLand.
Singapore-based investors can learn more about these trends at FMI Japan’s 5th Japan Property Expo Singapore, taking place on Nov 29 and 30 at Raffles City Convention Centre. The event includes expert-led seminars on topics such as strategies to boost rental yields, and features new waterfront projects in Dotonbori and Chiyozaki, as well as en bloc properties in Tsutenkaku and Namba Minami.
While Osaka’s city government recently suspended new applications for bed and breakfast (B&B) lodgings – part of efforts to address overtourism and related issues like noise and waste management – Mr Lee believes the long-term outlook remains positive. “If anything, stricter regulations will improve quality,” he said. “Properties that meet compliance requirements may see stronger occupancy and returns.”
FMI Japan is one of the few firms with a construction licence and licensed management service, he added – enabling it to operate B&Bs for up to 180 days annually, while supporting clients through long-term and monthly rental models via its booking platform Okini Home.
INVESTING MADE SEAMLESS
FMI Japan has built a significant presence in Osaka’s property market over the past three years. Its client base spans private and family funds, individual investors and Singapore developers, drawn by its full suite of services. These include land acquisition, construction and furnishing, property management through its subsidiary Chief of Homes, and flexible leasing solutions for both short- and long-term stays.
It also offers preliminary tax advice, resale market support and legal coordination. “It’s a streamlined ecosystem designed to simplify every stage of property investment in Osaka,” said Mr Lee. “We operate offices in Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo and Kyoto – all centrally located for convenience – as well as in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Our nearly 100 staff support a growing base of investors from across the region, including China, Indonesia and the United States.”
What keeps clients returning, he added, is FMI Japan’s focus on relationships and trust – especially with local agents, developers and authorities. “In Japan, credibility matters and trust takes time to build,” said Mr Lee. “Some agents won’t work with overseas buyers without a trusted referral. That’s where we come in – making market access faster and smoother for our clients.”
Over the years, FMI Japan’s credibility has opened doors to opportunities not available on the open market, including exclusive land deals. Its strong ties with local banks and high-touch support services – such as helping clients set up bank accounts or arrange property inspections – also ease the mortgage process. While most paperwork can be handled in Singapore, the Japan-based team often accompanies clients to banks and appointments, providing on-the-ground assistance where language or logistics might otherwise be a barrier.
“With FMI Japan, clients gain access to properties that are out of reach through typical channels,” said Mr Lee. “What we offer goes beyond real estate – it’s about access, networks and, above all, trust.”
Looking to invest in Japan’s property market? Join FMI Japan at the 5th Japan Property Expo Singapore, happening on Nov 29 and 30, from 10am to 6pm, at Raffles City Convention Centre.
All information is provided by FM Investment Japan and their subsidiaries (“FMI”) for general information only and may change without notice. It does not constitute financial advice or an invitation to invest. Overseas property investments involve risks, including legal and regulatory differences. Conduct your own due diligence. FM Investment Global (CEA Licence No L3010971F) accepts no liability for any errors or losses.