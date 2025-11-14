Unlocking access to Osaka’s property market for Singapore investors

Known for its neon-lit Dotonbori district and Universal Studios Japan, Osaka is a familiar destination for many Singaporean travellers. Increasingly, it is also emerging as a hotspot for property investors eyeing Japan’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Licensed developer and agent FM Investment (FMI) Japan has observed a marked rise in overseas interest this year, particularly from Singapore, said founder and group CEO Amous Lee. The company has organised 15 property events in Singapore in 2025 alone, featuring 12 boutique developments across Japan. Singapore buyers now account for half of FMI Japan’s sales – up from 30 per cent last year – overtaking investors from Hong Kong as the firm’s largest buyer group.

According to Mr Lee, Japan’s appeal lies in the weak yen against the Singapore dollar, relatively low property prices, low interest rates and high rental yields that can reach up to 5 per cent per annum in Osaka. “Mortgage rates in Japan are very favourable compared to other markets,” he explained. “There are no restrictions on foreign ownership as all properties are freehold, with no additional stamp duties and income tax starting at just 5 per cent.”