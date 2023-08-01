Unlocking career growth: The nursing degree that offers diverse opportunities in healthcare

Amid the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape of emerging technologies, treatment modalities and care models, continued education for nurses has become an urgent imperative.

According to Dr Julia Philippou, the associate dean for Postgraduate Taught Studies and Workforce Development at the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care, King’s College London, well-equipped and empowered nurses can help shape policies and drive positive change in healthcare systems. The pursuit of professional growth also allows nurses to remain up to date, expand their careers and safeguard their well-being to avoid burnout, she said.

Formerly a critical care nurse, Dr Philippou is confident about the transformative potential of nursing professionals in leading efforts to enhance patient safety and the quality of care.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, nurse workforce development has become more important than ever,” she said. “Making this a focus will lead to better patient outcomes and a healthcare system that prioritises the well-being of both patients and healthcare providers.”

CULTIVATING THE NEXT GENERATION OF NURSES