Unlocking immune health with the benefits of fungi
A nutritionist shares how the Holistic Way Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend supports respiratory and cognitive health while promoting vitality.
As adults age, particularly from their 40s, the immune system gradually weakens, making them more susceptible to illness. Stress and lifestyle factors also contribute to this decline, shared Ms Jade Zhong, senior nutritionist at JR Life Sciences, the makers of Singapore’s No 1* health supplement brand Holistic Way.
She noted that poor sleep habits, unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles can worsen fatigue and compromise immunity. With one in four Singaporeans over 40 living with at least one chronic condition, preserving a strong immune system has become more critical than ever.
HARNESSING THE PROPERTIES OF FUNGI
According to Ms Zhong, fungi are gaining recognition for their scientifically supported health benefits. Rich in compounds that boost immune function, respiratory health and overall vitality, they offer a robust option for enhancing well-being.
Holistic Way recently introduced its Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend that features four types of fungi: Lingzhi (reishi mushroom), turkey tail, lion’s mane and cordyceps. This unique combination is designed to strengthen immune response while promoting respiratory and cognitive health.
Lingzhi has long been valued for its contributions to longevity and vitality. Rich in triterpenoids and polysaccharides, it is known, too, for its antioxidant properties, which help protect cells and tissues from damage caused by oxidative stress.
Similarly, turkey tail mushrooms are a notable source of polysaccharides and beta-glucans, both of which are important for fortifying the immune system. “Beta-glucans help strengthen gut health, which in turn elevates immune function,” explained Ms Zhong. She also noted that a randomised clinical trial found that active compounds in turkey tail mushroom extract act as prebiotics, improving the composition of the intestinal microbiome.
Lion’s mane mushrooms, known as yamabushitake in Japan, contain hericenones and erinacines, which studies have shown to stimulate the production of nerve growth factor, supporting neurological health. Ms Zhong further cited research indicating that adults with mild age-related memory issues who took lion’s mane extract saw improvements in brain function compared to those who did not.
Used in traditional Chinese medicine as a tonic to boost energy, appetite, stamina and endurance, cordyceps – a parasitic fungus that targets insects – contains an active compound called cordycepin, known for its anti-ageing and antioxidant properties.
Said Ms Zhong: “Cordycepin acts like a cellular battery by increasing the production of adenosine triphosphate, the energy currency of cells. This enhances oxygen utilisation and supports endurance.”
She also referenced a study showing that healthy older adults experienced improved exercise performance after taking a cordyceps supplement for 12 weeks. “This aligns with the long-held belief in China that cordyceps may help increase resistance to fatigue.”
BUILDING BETTER HEALTH WITH SUPPLEMENTS AND LIFESTYLE ADJUSTMENTS
For better immune health, Ms Zhong recommends the Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend. She advises taking one to two capsules daily, either in the morning or afternoon, for those who are not pregnant, nursing or under 18. Individuals with chronic conditions, allergies or those on medication should consult their doctors before starting the supplement.
Ms Zhong explained that while fresh mushrooms contain the same beneficial compounds, they do so in lower concentrations, meaning significantly larger quantities would need to be consumed to achieve the same health benefits found in concentrated extracts. “Additionally, these compounds are encased in chitin, a tough cell wall component that is difficult for humans to digest. Although cooking can break down some of the chitin, it doesn’t release all the bioactive compounds,” she said.
To address these limitations, the Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend undergoes specialised processes to amplify potency, bioavailability and ease of daily consumption. Ms Zhong added that because the key active compounds are more concentrated in the fruiting bodies of mushrooms than in their root systems, JR Life Sciences sources extracts from the fruiting bodies to maximise nutritional benefits.
While supplements can enhance overall well-being, Ms Zhong recommends that adults over 40 adopt lifestyle changes to further protect their immune system. Regular physical activity, such as 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week, helps strengthen immune function, while adequate sleep is crucial for rest and recovery.
Ms Zhong also emphasised the importance of consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. “Last but not least, regular health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels are essential for early detection of potential health issues, allowing for timely intervention.”
