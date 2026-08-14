What universities can offer in the age of AI

If generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools can provide quick answers to almost anything, what is the role of a university?

For Professor Barry Winn, vice-chancellor and president of Taylor’s University, a private university in Malaysia, the answer lies in helping students do more than access knowledge. They need to know how to evaluate it, apply it and exercise sound judgment in different contexts.

AI, Prof Winn said, has not made universities less relevant. If anything, it has made them more important. “Graduates still need to learn discipline-specific skills. They need knowledge that they can use to make judgments. Even with AI, they need to be able to test it, because it sometimes hallucinates,” he said.

AI can also produce answers that do not fit a particular culture, context or set of ethics. “This is why graduates need enough grounding to exercise their own judgment,” added Prof Winn.