When lives are at risk: Why pneumococcal disease prevention matters

Building on this, Dr Ooi noted that antibiotics are becoming less effective due to the overuse and misuse of these medicines in healthcare and agriculture. “Resistance is accelerating, which makes pneumococcal disease harder to treat and raises the risk of complications. This is why prevention measures, including good hygiene and vaccination, play an important role.”

He likened pneumococcal vaccination to attaching a bright warning tag to a camouflaged intruder, enabling the immune system to recognise and fight the bacteria.

EXPANDED PROTECTION FOR THE VULNERABLE

As treatment poses growing challenges, prevention remains vital – and it is becoming more accessible. On Aug 29, the Ministry of Health announced updates to the pneumococcal vaccines available in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS). Eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents can now use Medisave and receive subsidies. Under the NAIS, pneumococcal vaccination is recommended for adults aged 65 and above, and those aged 18 to 64 with chronic conditions such as heart, lung, liver or kidney disease, diabetes or weakened immunity.

Dr Teo explained that doctors previously had to administer two vaccines to cover most strains of pneumococcus. “The updated guidelines provide an alternative option to the current vaccination schedule and could simplify the process for some patients,” he said. “Pneumococcal vaccines can also be co-administered with the flu vaccine, making protection more convenient and comprehensive. Patients should always speak to their physician to understand which vaccines are recommended and appropriate for them.”

He added that most vaccines are well tolerated, with patients typically experiencing only mild, short-lived side effects such as localised pain, swelling or fatigue.

Dr Ooi said the update to the NAIS not only reinforces the need to protect vulnerable seniors and those with chronic conditions, but also helps strengthen herd immunity across the wider population.

TAKING A PREVENTIVE APPROACH

Ms Gomez, who was hospitalised for a week and treated with both intravenous and oral antibiotics, said pneumococcal pneumonia left her feeling fatigued. “I was really weak,” she recalled. “I used to exercise regularly, but afterwards all I could manage were slow walks.” It took four months for Ms Gomez to regain her strength.

To lower the risk of pneumococcal disease, Dr Ooi emphasised the importance of healthy lifestyle habits such as eating well, getting enough sleep, exercising and managing chronic conditions. “For hygiene, focus on washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding contact with people who are unwell,” he advised.

Dr Teo added that those who are sick should wear a mask in public places and rest at home until their fever settles.

Both doctors recommend staying up to date with the vaccinations listed in the NAIS. Ms Gomez, who enrolled with a Healthier SG clinic under SATA CommHealth, agreed: “Going through pneumonia and its long recovery was worse than getting a single injection. I hope others will consider prevention as part of protecting their health.”

Speak to your doctor today about how to protect yourself against pneumococcal disease.

This article is sponsored by Pfizer Singapore. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the experts, speakers or participants featured herein. This material is intended for educational and disease awareness purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consulting a healthcare professional. For more information, speak to a healthcare professional. References available upon request.