MOH to extend subsidies, MediSave to new pneumococcal vaccine

SINGAPORE: A new pneumococcal vaccine will be subsidised for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents, and included for Medisave usage, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (Aug 29).

Pfizer’s PCV20 will be included in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) from Monday, said the health ministry in a press release.

PCV20 is a 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine which protects against a wider range of pneumococcal strains, said MOH in a press release.

Including it in the NAIS will provide an alternative to the existing pneumococcal vaccination regimen, which comprises the 13-valent vaccine PCV13 and/or the 23-valent vaccine PPSV23, it added.

The vaccine provides protection against seven more pneumococcal strains than PCV13. Its approval by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) was announced in March 2023.

Singapore was the first country in Southeast Asia to receive the vaccine.

POST-SUBSIDY COST

From Monday, eligible Singaporeans can expect to pay around S$17 (US$13) to S$68 for a complete single-dose course of PCV20 at Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) general practitioner (GP) clinics, said MOH.

The vaccine's cost will depend on their CHAS card status or whether they are a Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation senior.

Healthier SG Singaporean enrolees will be fully subsidised at their enrolled clinic.