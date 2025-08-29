MOH to extend subsidies, MediSave to new pneumococcal vaccine
Pfizer's PCV20 will be subsidised for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents from September.
SINGAPORE: A new pneumococcal vaccine will be subsidised for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents, and included for Medisave usage, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (Aug 29).
Pfizer’s PCV20 will be included in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) from Monday, said the health ministry in a press release.
PCV20 is a 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine which protects against a wider range of pneumococcal strains, said MOH in a press release.
Including it in the NAIS will provide an alternative to the existing pneumococcal vaccination regimen, which comprises the 13-valent vaccine PCV13 and/or the 23-valent vaccine PPSV23, it added.
The vaccine provides protection against seven more pneumococcal strains than PCV13. Its approval by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) was announced in March 2023.
Singapore was the first country in Southeast Asia to receive the vaccine.
POST-SUBSIDY COST
From Monday, eligible Singaporeans can expect to pay around S$17 (US$13) to S$68 for a complete single-dose course of PCV20 at Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) general practitioner (GP) clinics, said MOH.
The vaccine's cost will depend on their CHAS card status or whether they are a Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation senior.
Healthier SG Singaporean enrolees will be fully subsidised at their enrolled clinic.
At polyclinics and MOH-funded long-term care institutions, eligible Singaporeans can expect to pay around S$17 to S$68 for the same.
The cost will depend on their per capita household income or whether they are a Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation senior.
Eligible Healthier SG Singaporean enrolees will be fully subsidised at their enrolled polyclinic, said MOH.
Eligible permanent residents can expect to pay around S$102.
"PCV20 is recommended for all adults aged 65 years and above, as well as adults aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk of developing severe pneumococcal disease," said MOH.
Individuals who have received PCV13 and/or PPSV23 may wish to consult their doctor on the need for the vaccine, it added.
"In general, there is no recommendation for persons aged 65 years and above who have completed their PCV13 and PPSV23 regimen to receive PCV20."
Shingrix, the only HSA-registered vaccine for shingles protection, will also be included in the NAIS from Sep 1, said MOH. Its inclusion was first announced in February.
Shingrix is recommended for all adults aged 60 years and above, as well as immunocompromised adults aged 18 to 59 years.
"It is recommended as a single course of two doses, with an interval of two to six months between the doses," said MOH.
From mid-2026, MediSave500/700 will be usable to cover the post-subsidy cost of PCV20 and Shingrix, said the health ministry.
"Seniors aged 60 years and above who are eligible for the vaccines may also use Flexi-MediSave."