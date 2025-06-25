When a PhD is worth more than the sum of its parts
Dr Ng Kok Min’s PhD studies in Mathematics at NIE NTU, Singapore, revealed valuable links between academic research and his corporate career.
As a young boy, Dr Ng Kok Min loved playing computer games, especially the kind where each level meant outsmarting a tougher boss.
Later, while studying mathematics as an undergraduate, he realised that research had a similar rhythm of progression. Each stage brought a new, more challenging problem to tackle. At academic conferences, he admired how researchers blended technical depth with accessible ideas to push the boundaries of their fields.
In 2015, while working as a general education officer in the public sector, he decided to pursue his passion for research and enrolled in the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).
NIE offers over 30 graduate courses, including Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor in Education programmes, designed to support the learning and career goals of professionals in education and related industries. Students come from a broad range of countries and backgrounds, creating a vibrant classroom community where new ideas, insights and connections thrive.
GUIDED BY RIGOUR, GROWN THROUGH MENTORSHIP
Dr Ng chose NIE for a key reason: “NIE sits at the intersection of research and learning. Being in a community where both intellectual depth and personal growth are valued gave me the assurance to keep going and the space to grow.”
For him, the NIE community stands out for its faculty – academically rigorous researchers who are also generous and nurturing mentors. One of them was his research supervisor, Associate Professor Ho Weng Kin. Dr Ng recalled how Assoc Prof Ho patiently worked with him to revise a paragraph in a paper multiple times, until they were both satisfied it was clear and academically sound.
Dr Ng’s PhD thesis focused on quasi-metrics, which measure distance using factors beyond just physical space. “Think of walking up and down a flight of stairs – going up often takes more effort or time, even if the actual distance is the same,” he explained. “This way of looking at distance is meaningful in areas like computer science, where data might flow more easily in one direction than the other, and system updates may come with different costs depending on the direction of change.”
What made Assoc Prof Ho’s guidance particularly valuable was his breadth of knowledge and openness to different methodologies. His ability to bring in fresh perspectives sparked conversations that helped Dr Ng see his research in new ways.
“He is also a strong advocate for physical health and even invited me to work out at the gym with him,” shared Dr Ng. “The sessions were so intense, my muscles hadn’t felt that sore since army! That mix of academic mentorship and personal encouragement really stuck with me.”
SUPPORTIVE STRUCTURES AND CROSS-DISCIPLINARY SYNERGY
While the research journey had its challenges, especially when answers proved elusive, Dr Ng found steady support within NIE’s academic community and structure.
“NIE provided a clear framework through milestone reviews and coursework, which helped us build a strong foundation. But just as important were the formal and informal platforms for exchange – presenting to peers, discussing roadblocks with supervisors and receiving feedback,” he shared.
By organising and participating in graduate and international conferences, and getting involved in the graduate student club, Dr Ng connected with researchers from diverse disciplines – ranging from science and humanities to education. This mix of backgrounds made for particularly rich and dynamic conversations.
“At NIE, the blend of disciplines gave us the rare chance to pursue depth in our own field while gaining breadth in how we think and connect ideas across fields. These cross-disciplinary conversations pushed me to stretch my thinking and encouraged me to approach problems in ways I wouldn’t have considered before.”
FROM RESEARCH TO REAL-WORLD IMPACT
Regular presentations and exposure to different disciplines during his PhD helped Dr Ng learn to communicate complex ideas clearly – especially to those outside his field. This skill proved invaluable when he joined a textbook publishing company in 2018 as a mathematics textbook author before taking on business development responsibilities.
In 2022, Dr Ng stepped into a new role as regional education manager at Casio Singapore. His work focuses on designing educational initiatives across Southeast Asia that promote the meaningful integration of technology in teaching and learning. These efforts support Casio’s broader goal of advancing its presence in the education sector, as Dr Ng collaborates with ministries, schools and other stakeholders to co-develop programmes aligned with local curricula.
“In business development, you’re identifying needs, reviewing existing work and proposing meaningful, sustainable solutions or partnerships. It’s not so different from the research process,” he said. “The mindset I developed through research – building on foundations, connecting ideas and staying open to new possibilities – proved surprisingly transferable.”
He shared that the PhD programme trained him to handle complexity, whether in analysing education systems, creating support materials or facilitating cross-border collaboration. In addition, the relationships formed during his research journey still influence his work today, including ongoing collaborations with peers and mentors from NIE, such as Assoc Prof Ho.
Looking back, Dr Ng observed that his PhD journey taught him to step back, slow down and analyse problems in depth – skills that helped him design thoughtful solutions and communicate them clearly across different systems and cultures.
“I used to think the research thesis was the end goal,” he reflected. “But over time, I realised it was the process that changed me most. The thesis is one outcome, but the relationships, habits and mindset you build along the way – that’s what stays with you.”
Applications for the January 2026 graduate intake at NIE NTU, Singapore, are now open. Apply by Jul 24, 2025, for research programmes.