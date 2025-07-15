Where sophistication meets everyday versatility

Once viewed as utilitarian options with minimal features, today’s everyday electric vehicles (EVs) are now emerging with sleeker designs, greater comfort and smarter connectivity – qualities that resonate with modern families and urban professionals alike.

Reflecting these evolving demands is the MGS5, a model designed for everyday versatility. It caters to the diverse needs of city dwellers, whether navigating the daily commute, managing school runs or planning weekend getaways across the Causeway.

“The MGS5 EV isn’t just another urban electric SUV,” said Mr Raymond Ng, managing director of Eurokars EV, the distributor for MG EVs in Singapore. “It’s a strategic leap, masterfully blending aesthetic appeal, practical utility and cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of the Singapore market.”

Indeed, the MGS5 boasts one of the most spacious interiors in its class, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers without compromising on aesthetics. Sculpted bodywork and streamlined headlamps lend the vehicle a contemporary silhouette – striking in appearance yet optimised for aerodynamic efficiency.

With a generous 453L of boot space – expandable to 1,423L with the rear seats folded – the MGS5 is built for flexibility. From weekly supermarket runs to spontaneous road trips, it’s designed to keep up with life on the go.

CRAFTED FOR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE