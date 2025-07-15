Where sophistication meets everyday versatility
Stylish, spacious and loaded with features, the MGS5 proves that driving electric no longer means compromising on comfort or design.
Once viewed as utilitarian options with minimal features, today’s everyday electric vehicles (EVs) are now emerging with sleeker designs, greater comfort and smarter connectivity – qualities that resonate with modern families and urban professionals alike.
Reflecting these evolving demands is the MGS5, a model designed for everyday versatility. It caters to the diverse needs of city dwellers, whether navigating the daily commute, managing school runs or planning weekend getaways across the Causeway.
“The MGS5 EV isn’t just another urban electric SUV,” said Mr Raymond Ng, managing director of Eurokars EV, the distributor for MG EVs in Singapore. “It’s a strategic leap, masterfully blending aesthetic appeal, practical utility and cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of the Singapore market.”
Indeed, the MGS5 boasts one of the most spacious interiors in its class, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers without compromising on aesthetics. Sculpted bodywork and streamlined headlamps lend the vehicle a contemporary silhouette – striking in appearance yet optimised for aerodynamic efficiency.
With a generous 453L of boot space – expandable to 1,423L with the rear seats folded – the MGS5 is built for flexibility. From weekly supermarket runs to spontaneous road trips, it’s designed to keep up with life on the go.
CRAFTED FOR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
The MGS5’s attention to detail continues inside the cabin. A 12.8-inch high-definition touchscreen anchors the dashboard, seamlessly integrating wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and integrated apps such as Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.
Unlike some EVs that lean too heavily on touch controls, the MGS5 adopts a more intuitive approach. Key controls, such as climate settings, are accessible via physical buttons, allowing you to make quick adjustments without distraction. This makes it easier to stay focused during busy commutes or when keeping an eye on the restless little ones in the back.
A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster delivers essential information at a glance, while the MG iSMART app adds another layer of convenience, offering remote vehicle monitoring, real-time charging updates and pre-conditioning features that let you cool the cabin before setting off.
The MGS5’s fast-charging capability keeps up with your busy schedule, powering the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes. A full charge offers a range of up to 560km based on the WLTP city cycle (a global testing standard that mirrors real-world urban driving conditions), making it easy to get through the work week, run errands and enjoy family outings without the need for frequent recharging.
To complement its long-range capability, the MGS5 includes 10 years of servicing and battery coverage – a comprehensive package that offers drivers peace of mind for the long haul.
Refinement is another hallmark of the MGS5. Near-silent operation and smooth acceleration create a driving experience that rivals traditional luxury cars. With a 99kW motor delivering 250Nm of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 9.9 seconds, while its responsive driving dynamics enhance control and confidence on the road.
SAFETY BUILT IN; PERFORMANCE BACKED UP
The MGS5 places safety at the forefront, equipping drivers with the comprehensive MG Pilot suite that features 16 advanced driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic braking, all working together to support stress-free driving in busy urban environments. A reinforced body structure, seven airbags and four pretensioner seatbelts further enhance occupant protection for every journey. The MGS5 meets top-tier international safety standards and has received a five-star Euro NCAP rating.
EV high-voltage battery safety has been a key area of in-house research and development for MG. The historic British marque, now owned by SAIC Motor – one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers – benefits from the group's engineering expertise. Its proprietary horizontal lithium iron phosphate battery, the most advanced model from SAIC, is designed for stability, safety and long-term performance. Its ultra-thin profile not only maximises cabin space but also enhances structural efficiency. The battery has been tested in eight countries, withstanding extreme temperatures ranging from below -40°C to over 50°C, and has undergone spike penetration tests to ensure reliability and class-leading durability.
The MGS5 isn’t just another modern EV. It carries forward over a century of British motoring heritage – a legacy built on spirited performance, classic design and driver-centric engineering.
“MG has always been about heart, creating cars that stir the soul and move people forward,” said Mr Ng. “At Eurokars Group, we’ve spent the past 40 years building more than a brand; we’re fostering a community of drivers who appreciate character, connection and everyday reliability.”
