Why obesity is not simply about willpower

“I often see patients who experience persistent hunger, even after eating, or who do not feel full in the same way others might,” she explained. “There can also be changes in how the brain responds to food, making it feel more rewarding and increasing the drive to eat.”

At the same time, the body may conserve energy more efficiently, meaning it burns fewer calories for the same level of activity. “These are not simply issues of behaviour or choice,” Prof Toh emphasised. “This dysregulation is a key reason why many individuals find it difficult not only to lose weight, but also to maintain that weight loss.”

WHY LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT MATTERS

Left untreated, obesity can increase the risk of serious health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, fatty liver disease, obstructive sleep apnoea and certain cancers. It can also reduce quality of life through reduced mobility, joint pain, fatigue and poorer mental well-being.

Understanding obesity as a chronic disease changes how it should be managed. Like diabetes or hypertension, it requires ongoing care rather than short-term solutions.

When someone loses weight, the body does not necessarily interpret it as progress. Instead, it may perceive weight loss as a form of stress – or even starvation – and respond by trying to restore the lost weight. “Hormones that stimulate hunger tend to increase while hormones that signal fullness may decrease. At the same time, the body’s metabolic rate often slows,” said Prof Toh. This makes maintaining weight loss much harder – even for people who eat well and exercise regularly.