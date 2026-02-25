Why SUTD teaches AI as a mindset, not just a tool
Long before AI became mainstream, the university began redesigning its curriculum to help students collaborate with intelligent systems, grounded in human-centred design and the social sciences.
In 2017, a programme titled Future of Work and Innovation was launched at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), following findings from the National Research Foundation-funded Future of Cities study by the university’s Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities. That study predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt not just certain industries, but all jobs, skills and tasks in the coming decade.
“At the time, this ran counter to prevailing consensus,” said Mr Poon King Wang, director of the centre and founder of the project. “But given what we see today, it turned out to be prescient.”
Rather than viewing the rise of AI as a crisis, Mr Poon saw an opportunity to explore how machine intelligence could be combined with human insight to empower – rather than displace – people at work. This perspective would later inform SUTD’s vision of being the world’s first Design AI university.
Instead of preparing students for a narrow set of technical skills that risk becoming obsolete, SUTD began developing strategies to help them create value in an AI-shaped landscape. Mr Poon, who is also chief strategy and design AI officer at SUTD’s Office of Strategic Planning, said this approach has guided many of the university’s initiatives over the past year.
A key emphasis is teaching AI as a mindset, rather than just a collection of tools. “In a toolset, you pick the right tool and perform the task yourself. This is only as effective and efficient as you are,” said Mr Poon. “As a mindset, you let AI pick the tools and perform the tasks. This multiplies your effectiveness and efficiency in the same way good teammates make it possible to achieve so much more.”
WORKING WITH AI, NOT AROUND IT
At SUTD, students are trained to design with people in mind. Foundational courses such as AI Fluency introduce undergraduates to viewing AI as a creative collaborator and innovation catalyst, helping them accelerate the development of human-centred solutions.
Early outcomes suggest the approach is resonating. After completing the course, 75 per cent of undergraduates said AI could enhance their critical and creative thinking, while 90 per cent reported a clearer understanding of AI’s strengths and limitations, as well as how it could be incorporated meaningfully into their work.
A strong interdisciplinary grounding in the social sciences underpins this approach. Across all majors, up to 20 per cent of SUTD’s undergraduate curriculum consists of humanities, arts and social sciences subjects, equipping students to work on real-world problems with a deeper understanding of human behaviour and social contexts.
This year, the university is enhancing its Design and Artificial Intelligence (DAI) degree with two new tracks. Designed for students with strong interests in the social sciences alongside proficiency in mathematics and the sciences, the tracks broaden exposure to domains such as economics, business, finance, psychology, philosophy and human-AI interaction.
Mr Joshua Cheng, an SUTD Year 2 DAI student, said he was excited about the changes taking place in the evolution of the degree. “This enhanced DAI programme lets us take charge of our future with AI. These days, it is not just about what is technically possible – it is about what is actually worth building, and for whom,” he said. “By leading with humanities thinking, ethics, culture and philosophy, and backing it with technology, we frame problems right from the start and create real impact. The industry masterclasses will keep us sharp and ahead of the curve.”
His experience reflects the broader emphasis the university places on the role of the social sciences in AI education. “The social sciences are gateways to understanding people and communities for effective and efficient problem-solving,” said Mr Poon.
He pointed to SUTD’s research with the National Trades Union Congress as an example. Contrary to widely held assumptions, the research found that mature workers were not inherently resistant to new technology. Instead, they became more receptive once they could see how it applied to their work.
Building on this insight, an SUTD team designed a series of interventions that later formed the basis of a workshop series piloted with Workforce Singapore. Titled What’s Next: Reimagine Your Career Using Design AI, the programme targets professionals aged 50 and above. Of the 200 participants so far, 90 per cent said they felt more confident about using AI meaningfully at work. “This level of impact is only possible because of insights from the social sciences,” Mr Poon added.
MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE REAL WORLD
SUTD also applies its Design AI philosophy within the institution itself. Through the Future of Work and Innovation project, the university has conducted workshops that have trained more than 1,000 participants – including C-suite executives, corporate decision-makers and SUTD staff – in working with AI in practical settings.
As part of this effort, staff were trained to design their own custom generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs), moving beyond off-the-shelf tools to create solutions tailored to their work.
The results have been tangible. On average, staff estimate productivity gains of about 45 per cent from the solutions they developed, while 90 per cent have expressed interest in further building their AI capabilities.
The same emphasis on learning by doing shapes the undergraduate experience. By graduation, SUTD students will have completed over 20 different projects, many in partnership with industry or government agencies. The approach centres on iterative innovation, where students build prototypes, test them with real users and refine their ideas based on feedback.
“Innovation is a practice, not a subject,” said Mr Poon. “The more our students practise it, the better they become at knowing what, when, where, why and how to use AI.”
The impact of SUTD’s Design AI vision is already visible. One student, inspired by his part-time job making cold calls, developed an AI-powered sales agent that has attracted interest from enterprises. Other student-led projects are featured in SUTD’s Book of Innovations, the university’s online project showcase.
“At SUTD, those who thrive are self-starters,” said Mr Poon. “They develop the domain expertise to assess what constitutes a high-quality iteration and innovation, the skills to combine different AI systems, and the imagination to see what can be designed before anyone else does.”
Learn more about the Singapore University of Technology and Design, the world’s first Design AI university.