Why SUTD teaches AI as a mindset, not just a tool

WORKING WITH AI, NOT AROUND IT

At SUTD, students are trained to design with people in mind. Foundational courses such as AI Fluency introduce undergraduates to viewing AI as a creative collaborator and innovation catalyst, helping them accelerate the development of human-centred solutions.

Early outcomes suggest the approach is resonating. After completing the course, 75 per cent of undergraduates said AI could enhance their critical and creative thinking, while 90 per cent reported a clearer understanding of AI’s strengths and limitations, as well as how it could be incorporated meaningfully into their work.

A strong interdisciplinary grounding in the social sciences underpins this approach. Across all majors, up to 20 per cent of SUTD’s undergraduate curriculum consists of humanities, arts and social sciences subjects, equipping students to work on real-world problems with a deeper understanding of human behaviour and social contexts.

This year, the university is enhancing its Design and Artificial Intelligence (DAI) degree with two new tracks. Designed for students with strong interests in the social sciences alongside proficiency in mathematics and the sciences, the tracks broaden exposure to domains such as economics, business, finance, psychology, philosophy and human-AI interaction.

Mr Joshua Cheng, an SUTD Year 2 DAI student, said he was excited about the changes taking place in the evolution of the degree. “This enhanced DAI programme lets us take charge of our future with AI. These days, it is not just about what is technically possible – it is about what is actually worth building, and for whom,” he said. “By leading with humanities thinking, ethics, culture and philosophy, and backing it with technology, we frame problems right from the start and create real impact. The industry masterclasses will keep us sharp and ahead of the curve.”

His experience reflects the broader emphasis the university places on the role of the social sciences in AI education. “The social sciences are gateways to understanding people and communities for effective and efficient problem-solving,” said Mr Poon.

He pointed to SUTD’s research with the National Trades Union Congress as an example. Contrary to widely held assumptions, the research found that mature workers were not inherently resistant to new technology. Instead, they became more receptive once they could see how it applied to their work.

Building on this insight, an SUTD team designed a series of interventions that later formed the basis of a workshop series piloted with Workforce Singapore. Titled What’s Next: Reimagine Your Career Using Design AI, the programme targets professionals aged 50 and above. Of the 200 participants so far, 90 per cent said they felt more confident about using AI meaningfully at work. “This level of impact is only possible because of insights from the social sciences,” Mr Poon added.