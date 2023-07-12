12 Malaysian hikers missing in flood-hit Indian state

NEW DELHI: Malaysia is attempting to find a group of at least 12 Malaysians who have gone missing in a hilly Indian state heavily affected by torrential rains.

Heavy rainfall in parts of northern India have caused widespread floods and landslides, including in Himachal Pradesh, where it has left at least 31 people dead and hundreds of tourists stranded.

In a statement released on Wednesday (Jul 12), the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said search efforts were being carried out via the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi in collaboration with Indian authorities.

The High Commission was informed that the group in question was participating in an adventure expedition in Hampta Pass in Himachal Pradesh.

The families of the missing tourists sought the diplomatic mission's help in locating them.

"We are in touch with the Indian authorities to find out the status of the Malaysians in Himachal Pradesh," Amizal Fadzli Rajali, Malaysia's deputy high commissioner, told Bernama.