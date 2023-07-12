12 Malaysian hikers missing in flood-hit Indian state

NEW DELHI: Malaysia is attempting to find a group of at least 12 Malaysians who have gone missing in a hilly Indian state heavily affected by torrential rains.
Heavy rainfall in parts of northern India have caused widespread floods and landslides, including in Himachal Pradesh, where it has left at least 31 people dead and hundreds of tourists stranded.
In a statement released on Wednesday (Jul 12), the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said search efforts were being carried out via the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi in collaboration with Indian authorities.
The High Commission was informed that the group in question was participating in an adventure expedition in Hampta Pass in Himachal Pradesh.
The families of the missing tourists sought the diplomatic mission's help in locating them.
"We are in touch with the Indian authorities to find out the status of the Malaysians in Himachal Pradesh," Amizal Fadzli Rajali, Malaysia's deputy high commissioner, told Bernama.
Mobile communication networks were disrupted in some areas with thousands of vehicles were waiting for rescue in various locations in Himachal due to roads being damaged. State officials have said that they were trying to reach stranded local and foreign tourists.
Among them were 15 Russians, who were stuck in the Kullu district's Kasol area.
The priority is to safely evacuate tourists and then focus on repairing roads, water supplies, power lines and other infrastructure, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reports on Wednesday.
"We have managed to evacuate 50 per cent of tourists," he said, adding that the number will soon reach 80 per cent.
The infrastructure damage sustained is estimated to be around US$500 million.
Heavy monsoon rains have also battered the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, with river waters rising sharply.
Delhi was on a flood alert as the Yamuna river water level breached the danger mark. At least 100 people have died in rain-related incidents across north India.