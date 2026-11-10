He transformed Africa’s biggest airline. Can he turn around SIA-backed Air India?

Analysts broadly support these ambitions, but warn that executing them will require substantial investment, time and a competitive edge in an already crowded market.



A key part of Gebremariam’s strategy hinges on expanding Air India's fleet of wide-body aircraft, which can carry more passengers over longer distances.



Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation analytics website Network Thoughts, said the airline needs more such aircraft to grow its international operations. But additional orders will require fresh capital and approval from investors, he added.



Deliveries could also take years, he cautioned, by which time market conditions may have changed.



And even with more aircraft, profitability would depend on Air India's ability to attract enough passengers to fill the additional seats.



Funding is already proving to be a pressing issue.



Reuters reported in August that Air India was seeking about US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its owners, Tata Group and SIA.



In September, Tata approved a US$1.1 billion capital infusion, representing its share of the proposed funding, while SIA announced that it was seeking stronger governance rights before committing more capital.



Beyond securing aircraft and funding, Gebremariam must also decide where Air India can compete most effectively.



Martin said the airline’s focus on international expansion was a step in the right direction and believes it should prioritise long-haul routes to destinations in Europe and the United States, where it could generate more foreign-currency revenue.



But building a competitive international network will require more than additional flights, Martin said.



He warned that the lack of dedicated airline hub facilities at Indian airports could hamper Air India’s ambitions. Such facilities allow airlines to consolidate operations within a terminal, making transfers between connecting flights more seamless.



Closer cooperation with airport operators would therefore be crucial, he said.



Air India’s international ambitions also face an obstacle largely beyond Gebremariam’s control: Pakistan’s airspace restrictions on Indian carriers, which have been in place since April 2025.



The restrictions have forced Indian airlines to take longer routes on several westbound flights to Europe and North America, pushing up fuel consumption and operating costs.

Together, Europe and North America accounted for more than a quarter of India's outbound international passenger traffic in 2024, or about 10.7 million passengers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



With westbound operations becoming more expensive, Patel said eastbound markets such as Southeast Asia and Australia have become more attractive for Air India's expansion.



Against this backdrop, Gebremariam has said the airline is exploring Bengaluru as a third hub alongside Delhi and Mumbai, as part of efforts to reshape its international network.



Bengaluru could play an important role in connecting domestic passengers to international flights, said Patel - although developing such a network would take time.



