Pilot error or technical fault? Air India crash report deepens mystery of fuel supply cut

SINGAPORE: Air India flight AI171 crashed in June because the plane's fuel control switches were moved to cut-off position, starving the engines of fuel, according to a preliminary report on the deadly disaster.

The report explains why the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. But it raises questions as to how the fuel supply to both engines could have been cut off, given the design of these controls.

In a cockpit voice recording, one pilot is heard asking the other why he flipped the switches. The pilot responds that he did not do so. The plane was seen losing altitude.

Seconds later, the fuel switches were flipped to turn the fuel supply back on. But it was too late to stop the plane's descent.

It crashed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one of the 242 people on the plane.

The preliminary report, issued by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Saturday (Jul 12), showed that the crash was unlikely to have been caused by pilot error, said aviation experts.

Fuel control switches are not like light switches, which can be turned off and on accidentally when you hit them, Mr Chow Kok Wah, a former airline executive in aircraft maintenance, told CNA.

“It's a metal switch with a knot sticking out. You have to pull the switch and lift it up over a metal obstacle, and then release it back in,” he explained.

“There’s no way that you can accidentally knock it and then it goes in the opposite direction.”