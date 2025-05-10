PKR election: Anwar's presidency bid uncontested, No 2 party post set to be two-horse race

SINGAPORE – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim looks set to retain his position as president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), after his bid for the post went unchallenged.

Nominations for party leadership posts closed on Friday (May 9) at 11.59 pm with Anwar’s name the only one vying for PKR presidency, national news agency Bernama reported.

Meanwhile, the fight for the number two post is poised to be a two-horse race between Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah and incumbent Rafizi Ramli, Malaysia’s economy minister.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who lost the PKR deputy presidency contest to Rafizi in the last poll in 2022 and was said to be mulling another bid this time, will not be contesting for any position after all.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Saifuddin’s aide Omar Mokhtar Manap told local media on Friday night that Saifuddin came to the decision after discussing with several top party leaders.

“His message is for all of us to remain steadfast on the path of struggle, to work hard in strengthening the party and to prioritise two key goals: Winning the 16th general election and ensuring Anwar Ibrahim serves a second term as prime minister,” Omar was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

PKR has not officially announced the contenders for the various leadership posts in the May 23 poll following the close of nominations.

Bernama reported that the final list of candidates will be announced on May 15, with May 11-12 set aside for any objection to the nominations and May 13-14 for objection appeals.

The withdrawal deadline is May 14, while campaigning will be from May 15 to 22.

The May 23 poll is the first PKR leadership contest since Anwar became prime minister in November 2022.

Those elected later this month will serve a three-year term until 2028 and are set to lead the party into the next general election, which must be held by February 2028.

This will be the final PKR presidency term for Anwar, 77, because the party’s constitution caps the tenure of its president at two consecutive terms.

The deputy president post is thus seen as the pathway for his eventual successor in PKR.

Analysts have told CNA that Nurul Izzah, who is currently one of PKR’s four vice-presidents, stands a strong chance of winning given the support she has received from party divisional chiefs.

However, her brand could be hurt by claims of nepotism, the experts added.

Known as “Reformasi Princess” for her role in campaigning for her father’s release from prison 20 years ago, Nurul Izzah was a two-term Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh in Penang before she lost her parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election.

Nurul Izzah’s nomination for the PKR deputy presidency post follows a wave of support from party bigwigs including Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari, PKR youth chief Adam Adli and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The party’s deputy information chief R Ramanan was quoted in media reports saying that more than 150 out of 222 PKR divisions have pledged support for Nurul Izzah’s nomination.

Nurul Izzah, 44, on Friday rejected claims that running for the post signals nepotism and dynasty politics in the party.

“Even if I were to clinch the position of deputy president, I am not interested in any Cabinet post,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I believe that those who read this statement with rationality can distinguish between nepotism – being appointed to a position by a family member – and a position attained through a contest voted on by the grassroots,” she added.

Hours later, Rafizi said that he welcomes the contest.

“As I’ve said before, I welcome any candidate who wishes to run, as this will further ignite the spirit of democracy within the party,” he said in a statement, as reported by Malay Mail.

Rafizi also announced a roadshow across Malaysia to engage with PKR’s grassroots on the party’s reformist agenda and direction.

“We will be travelling to various states to meet party members face to face, share our views and present our plans for the future,” he said.

Rafizi has been in the spotlight this past week after his leave of absence sparked speculation that he might resign from the Cabinet and step aside from contesting at the PKR leadership polls.

A key reason cited was how at the party’s divisional polls last month, several bigwigs aligned with him were defeated by opponents believed to be aligned with Anwar, thus weakening his chances of retaining his post.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Rafizi said he will defend his post with Anwar’s blessing.

Besides the close-watched fight for the deputy presidency post, 12 candidates have thrown their names into the hat for four vice-president posts.

These include incumbents Amirudin, Negeri Sembilan chief minister Aminuddin Harun, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as well as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

They will be challenged by: