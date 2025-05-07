Race to be Anwar’s successor in PKR heats up as party bigwigs back his daughter Nurul Izzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The race for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political party - and presumptive heir-apparent to him - is heating up, with his daughter gaining support as a challenger in a potential three-way race involving incumbent Rafizi Ramli, who finally confirmed his intent to defend his post after weeks of uncertainty.

Rafizi, who is Malaysia’s economy minister, has been in the spotlight this week after his leave of absence sparked speculation that he might resign from the Cabinet and step aside from contesting at the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s leadership polls later this month.

A key reason cited was how at the party’s divisional polls last month, several bigwigs aligned with him were defeated by opponents believed to be aligned with Anwar, thus weakening his chances of retaining his post.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 7), Rafizi said he will defend his post with Anwar’s blessing.

“I welcome the contest for the position of (PKR) Deputy President in this election and will participate alongside other candidates in using this platform to strengthen the party,” he said.

He said he had met party president Anwar as well as Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during his leave of absence and told them he was willing to not defend his party post and to leave the Cabinet to focus on grassroots work.

“Both of them said that there was a need for me to contest the deputy president’s post and remain in the Cabinet,” said Rafizi, as quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Rafizi is likely to face off against Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, as well Saifuddin for PKR’s Number Two post during the party’s leadership congress slated to be held on May 24.

Nomination begins on Thursday (May 8) at 12am and ends on Friday at 11.59pm.

Anwar is widely expected to retain his position unchallenged at the party congress but it will be the final term for the 77-year-old because the party’s constitution caps the tenure of its president at two consecutive terms. The deputy president post is thus seen as the pathway for his eventual successor.