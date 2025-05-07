Race to be Anwar’s successor in PKR heats up as party bigwigs back his daughter Nurul Izzah
PKR’s current deputy president and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said on Wednesday (May 7) that he would defend his post, ending speculation that he would step aside.
KUALA LUMPUR: The race for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political party - and presumptive heir-apparent to him - is heating up, with his daughter gaining support as a challenger in a potential three-way race involving incumbent Rafizi Ramli, who finally confirmed his intent to defend his post after weeks of uncertainty.
Rafizi, who is Malaysia’s economy minister, has been in the spotlight this week after his leave of absence sparked speculation that he might resign from the Cabinet and step aside from contesting at the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s leadership polls later this month.
A key reason cited was how at the party’s divisional polls last month, several bigwigs aligned with him were defeated by opponents believed to be aligned with Anwar, thus weakening his chances of retaining his post.
In a statement on Wednesday (May 7), Rafizi said he will defend his post with Anwar’s blessing.
“I welcome the contest for the position of (PKR) Deputy President in this election and will participate alongside other candidates in using this platform to strengthen the party,” he said.
He said he had met party president Anwar as well as Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during his leave of absence and told them he was willing to not defend his party post and to leave the Cabinet to focus on grassroots work.
“Both of them said that there was a need for me to contest the deputy president’s post and remain in the Cabinet,” said Rafizi, as quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.
Rafizi is likely to face off against Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, as well Saifuddin for PKR’s Number Two post during the party’s leadership congress slated to be held on May 24.
Nomination begins on Thursday (May 8) at 12am and ends on Friday at 11.59pm.
Anwar is widely expected to retain his position unchallenged at the party congress but it will be the final term for the 77-year-old because the party’s constitution caps the tenure of its president at two consecutive terms. The deputy president post is thus seen as the pathway for his eventual successor.
WAVE OF SUPPORT FOR NURUL IZZAH
In recent days, several party leaders have thrown their weight behind Nurul Izzah, who is currently one of PKR’s four vice-presidents.
On Wednesday, she said she would make the “best decision” on contesting in PKR’s central leadership elections but did not confirm whether she would mount a challenge against Rafizi.
“PKR is at a crucial juncture. Therefore, every decision must consider not only the need to unite the party and strengthen the bonds among fellow comrades, but also to bring meaningful change to ensure that the party remains relevant,” she said in a Facebook post, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
“I will make the best decision possible to balance between consensus, friendship, change and meaningful reforms for all members,” she added.
Besides Rafizi, other possible contenders for PKR’s deputy presidency include Saifuddin and Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari, CNA previously reported.
While Saifuddin has remained tight-lipped on whether he will be contesting, Amirudin, in a joint statement issued on behalf of the Selangor PKR division, has declared support for Nurul Izzah to contest the deputy presidency.
Amirudin, who is Selangor’s PKR chairman, said the party needed a deputy president who was not tied to government administration and could focus on strengthening unity while preparing the party for the next general election.
“Nurul Izzah is no stranger to the party … She built her name not on her family lineage but on the strength of her principles and courage to stand for truth,” Amirudin said in the statement on Tuesday as quoted by news agency Bernama.
“She has proven her credibility in two terms as a Member of Parliament, as the party’s vice-president and as a committed policy thinker. She is recognised both domestically and internationally but most importantly, party members know who she is and what she has sacrificed for PKR,” he added.
CONCERNS OF NEPOTISM
Known as “Reformasi Princess” for her role in campaigning for her father’s release from prison 20 years ago, Nurul Izzah was a two-term Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh in Penang before she lost her parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election.
She was appointed as one of PKR’s vice-presidents the same year after opting not to contest the central leadership elections that year.
Chief of PKR’s women wing, Fadhlina Sidek, has also called for Nurul Izzah, 44, to contest the deputy presidency, dismissing concerns of nepotism with Anwar set to continue as PKR’s president.
“This is not a matter of whose daughter she is, neither is it a matter of whether a male or female (should be PKR deputy president). It’s also not a matter of factions … This is about the continuity of the party, which needs rejuvenation in terms of its leadership,” Fadhlina said on Wednesday.
Fadhlina, who is also education minister, said Nurul Izzah had been present at every phase of PKR’s journey from the start of the “reformasi” movement and the party’s founding to the formation of the ruling unity government, of which PKR is a linchpin component.
Other party and divisional leaders who have voiced support for Nurul Izzah include youth wing chief Adam Adli and Shamsul Iskandar Akin, the senior political secretary to Anwar.
Shamsul, who is PKR division chief for Hang Tuah Jaya in Melaka, said Nurul Izzah’s candidacy is “not merely about personality or heritage”, but about the party’s future as a progressive political party.
His statement of support for her was signed by five other division chiefs from Melaka.
PKR’s Kedah, Johor and Perak divisions have also backed Nurul Izzah’s candidacy.
A party source had told Free Malaysia Today that more PKR leaders are expected to do so.
In the 2022 party polls, Rafizi defeated Saifuddin for the deputy presidency with a landslide majority of 16,668 votes, according to the New Straits Times.
PKR operatives close to Anwar told CNA previously that sentiment has turned negative in recent years towards Rafizi. Detractors say he has not shown himself to be a team player or taken on the duties of building the party infrastructure, while supporters of Rafizi argue he has been sidelined by Anwar.
In recent days, Anwar has said that Rafizi’s leave of absence from Cabinet should not be made into an issue. He confirmed Rafizi’s leave was only for a few days and not until the end of the month, as had been reported.