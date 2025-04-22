‘Who after Anwar?’: Malaysia premier’s PKR gripped with election fever as hopefuls jostle to be his successor

KUALA LUMPUR: Political waters in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the linchpin component in Malaysia’s ruling government, are being roiled ahead of crucial internal elections next month that will provide clues to the country’s unsettled leadership succession.

Anwar, who is PKR president, is widely expected to retain his position without any contest at the party congress on May 24. But it will be the final term for the 77-year-old because the party’s constitution caps the tenure of its president at two consecutive terms.

PKR sources tell CNA that bitter battles are shaping up for the other leadership slots as PKR’s top brass jostle to position themselves as potential successors to Anwar.

All eyes are on the likelihood of a contest for the post of deputy president, which is currently held by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, despite an earlier call by Anwar that his Number Two in the party should “be allowed to continue”.

Rafizi has publicly declared that he will be defending the position and PKR sources said the potential contenders for the deputy presidency are Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari.

“The big question is ‘who after Anwar’, and there is a sizeable group of members who don’t think Rafizi should be given easy passage,” said a senior chief of a PKR division, who has already begun campaigning for Saifuddin to make a bid for the party’s No. 2 position.

“There are many upcoming leaders who want to position themselves before the next general election.”

How the contests, including for the four vice-president positions, play out at the party leadership congress on May 24 will largely depend on the outcomes of the divisional elections of PKR chapters nationwide that were completed on Sunday (April 20).

These divisional level elections will not only decide the top office bearers and delegates that each chapter will appoint to attend and vote at the party’s leadership congress next month.

The divisional polls also determine the level of support for potential contenders in the upcoming party leadership elections and will eventually shape the political battles that will take place, PKR officials noted.