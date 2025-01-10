Commentary: PAS saw an opening and turned to Najib, but now is left alone to dry

KUALA LUMPUR: As former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s house arrest saga drags on, perhaps even UMNO might not have expected to find an ally on the issue surrounding the existence of a supposed royal addendum that could allow him to serve the rest of his jail sentence at home.

On Monday (Jan 6), Najib won an appeal to have his house arrest bid heard at the High Court. This issue is so technical that one would have expected only the most loyal supporters of the former UMNO president to champion it. It was less about Najib’s innocence and more about serving the rest of his already reduced sentence in a more comfortable, albeit highly exceptional, way. In a podcast interview, Najib’s son, Nazifuddin, argued that this ought to be allowed given that Najib is the son of Malaysia’s second prime minister.

It was much less expected that former UMNO ally Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which has consistently criticised Najib and the 1MDB scandal, would be the one to come to Najib’s support.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan first raised this issue in May 2024, describing the government’s silence over the royal addendum order as casting a shadow over its integrity. In December 2024, Takiyuddin filed a motion in parliament to debate the existence of the royal addendum.

Towards the end of 2024, PAS issued an internal memo urging its members to support a joint Najib solidarity rally with UMNO outside the Court of Appeal on Jan 6, 2025.