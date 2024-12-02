PAS calls for greater prominence but Malaysia’s opposition coalition will likely stick together: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) is grappling with internal tensions between its key parties - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) - as both vie for key leadership positions, according to experts.

But analysts told CNA that while PAS “naturally” would feel that they should play a bigger role in the coalition’s leadership, as the party with the lion’s share of seats in parliament, both key parties are aware that they “need each other to maintain power” and take on the government in the next general elections.

“Perikatan Nasional will stick together because they don’t have a choice. Bersatu will have no leverage without PAS and PAS would not have leverage without the smaller numbers (secured by Bersatu),” said Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, James Chin.

At its seventh annual general meeting held over the weekend, Bersatu’s party president Muhyiddin Yassin pledged to lead the party towards securing control of the government in the upcoming 16th general election due by 2027.

“I pledge to carry the mandate entrusted to me by Bersatu members and the grassroots, as unanimously agreed upon at last year’s AGM, to continue my duties as president until we successfully reclaim our position in Putrajaya,” the former prime minister said in his policy speech on Saturday (Nov 30), as quoted by the Malay Mail.

A number of party members spoke out to reaffirm support for Muhyiddin as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.

“I am confident that all of us, the representatives as well as the grassroots of Bersatu will continue to uphold and defend the position of the president as the chairman of PN,” Mr Ahmad Faizal Azumu, the newly elected vice-president of Bersatu, said on Sunday in his closing remarks at Bersatu’s AGM.

On Friday, the new chief of Bersatu’s youth wing Armada, Muhammad Hilman Idham emphasised that Muhyiddin is the “number one leader in PN" and would remain to lead the coalition to win Putrajaya.