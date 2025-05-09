Amid nepotism claims, Nurul Izzah confirms bid for Number 2 role in Anwar’s party against Rafizi

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar and Malaysia’s Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli will go head-to-head in polls later this month for the Number Two position in Anwar’s party.

Nurul Izzah confirmed on Friday (May 9) she will contest for the deputy presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), while incumbent Rafizi said his nomination has been accepted.

Whoever wins will be the presumptive heir apparent to Anwar, who looks set to be re-elected PKR president without a contest.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is touted as the third potential candidate for the post, has not confirmed if he will run. Nominations close at 11.59pm on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Nurul Izzah, 44, expressed hope that her nomination would “rebuild the party’s internal strength” so that it could boost the party’s organisation and presence at the grassroots level.

She rejected claims that running for the post signals nepotism and dynasty politics in the party.

“Even if I were to clinch the position of deputy president, I am not interested in any Cabinet post,” wrote Nurul Izzah.

“I believe that those who read this statement with rationality can distinguish between nepotism – being appointed to a position by a family member – and a position attained through a contest voted on by the grassroots,” she added.