ASEAN envoy to visit Myanmar on Wednesday: Thai FM

BANGKOK: ASEAN's special envoy for Myanmar, Philippines Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, will visit Naypyidaw on Wednesday (Oct 28) and Thursday, her Thai counterpart said.
There was no immediate indication of whether she would meet with former democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained in Myanmar since being ousted in a 2021 military coup.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow - whose country is a member of the 11-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - told reporters in Bangkok on Tuesday that the itinerary "is being worked out".
ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus
Following a 2021 military coup, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.
During a meeting in April 2021, all ASEAN leaders reached a consensus about the situation in Myanmar.
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.
Lazaro said in July she would visit Myanmar this year in an effort to expand access to humanitarian assistance in the country, which was plunged into civil war by the coup led by military chief turned civilian leader Min Aung Hlaing.
ASEAN chair the Philippines had earlier this year requested "brief access" for its envoy to Aung San Suu Kyi, but was rebuffed.
In August, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the first publicised meeting with a foreign official since her ouster.
In response, the Philippines called for the now 81-year-old's "complete and unconditional release", and repeated its request for access.
Sihasak said Lazaro's visit was timed to allow the envoy to report back to a meeting of ASEAN ministers ahead of a leaders summit.
"The details of her visit, the itinerary is being worked out," he said at a joint media appearance with his Malaysian counterpart.
"She is going there as the ASEAN special envoy, and we hope that there'll be good progress and some progress for her to report on when the ASEAN foreign ministers meet in Manila prior to the ASEAN Summit."
On Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi's son Kim Aris was allowed to speak to her on the telephone for the first time in more than five years, in a call from Myanmar's London embassy.
The UK-based Aris told AFP afterwards that his mother had sounded "fairly healthy", but added: "I remain very concerned about her well-being."