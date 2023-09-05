ASEAN to set up troika mechanism of group’s rotating chairs to handle Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA: Southeast Asian leaders have agreed to set up a “troika mechanism” comprising the immediate past, current and incoming chairs of their regional grouping to tackle the crisis in Myanmar, with the Philippines set to replace the junta-run country at the helm in 2026.

Analysts say the two moves by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced at its ongoing leaders’ summit will ensure unity and continuity in handling the Myanmar issue while minimising disruptions to the 10-member bloc’s programmes and activities.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Sep 5), Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the leaders reiterated the need to stop the violence in Myanmar while agreeing to establish a troika mechanism that would allow the immediate past, current and incoming ASEAN chairs to manage the crisis together and in a continuous manner.

“Because everyone understands that the situation cannot change in a year. And because of ASEAN’s commitment to continuously help the people of Myanmar, the implementation of a troika (mechanism) between current, previous and future chairs (is needed),” she said without elaborating.

Mdm Marsudi added that ASEAN leaders have also reviewed the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus put in place since April 2021, and decided that it should remain the main reference to address the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

Thousands of people have died and been internally displaced since Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.