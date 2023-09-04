Busy week ahead for ASEAN leaders as they tackle the Myanmar crisis, tensions over China’s new map

Indonesia's Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury said an important outcome at the upcoming summit will be the Concord IV, which would guide ASEAN’s long-term vision as it moves towards the future.



“It is about the centrality of ASEAN, the importance of ASEAN, some of the future challenges and how we are going to be able to address them. And also, the ASEAN outlook on the Pacific,” he told CNA.

THE UNRESOLVED MYANMAR CONFLICT

The impact of the violence in Myanmar, which has not ceased since the military coup two years ago, is spilling over to the regional bloc.



According to recent reports, the ruling military junta plans to skip Myanmar’s turn as ASEAN chair in 2026.