Analysis: Biden’s no-show at ASEAN summit could cast doubts on US commitment to region

JAKARTA: United States President Joe Biden’s absence at the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and other leaders’ summits in Jakarta will be a big loss for the grouping and for current chair Indonesia amid simmering geopolitical tensions, say analysts.

They add that his no-show will call into question Washington’s commitment to the 10-member grouping, which could in turn lead some ASEAN states to lean closer to Beijing, and allow China to deepen its influence in the region.

“It could mean that Mr Biden does not see any added value in attending the ASEAN summit, as in, maybe all the deals with ASEAN can no longer be improved through a physical meeting in Jakarta,” says Associate Professor Dinna Prapto Raharja, executive director of think tank Synergy Policies.

After days of speculation that Mr Biden would skip the ASEAN Summit, the White House finally confirmed the news on Tuesday (Aug 22), saying the president is scheduled to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in India from Sep 7 to 10 while Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sep 4 to 7.

The 43rd ASEAN summit will be on Sep 5 to 7, during which there will also be other summits such as the ASEAN-China summit, the ASEAN-US summit and the East Asia summit.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Mdm Harris will reaffirm the US’ commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, and “advance initiatives to promote our shared prosperity and security”, including efforts to uphold and strengthen international rules and norms in the region, and other regional and global challenges.

However, Associate Professor Teuku Rezasyah from Bandung’s Padjadjaran University believes that Mdm Harris representing Mr Biden is simply not the same.

“A president is a president, isn’t it? There are many presidents in US history, and we always remember the presidents. Not the vice-presidents,” adds Assoc Prof Rezasyah.