US, ASEAN must press Myanmar military regime to stop violence: Blinken

JAKARTA: The United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must press Myanmar’s military regime to end violence, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (Jul 14).

"In Myanmar, we must press the military regime to stop the violence, to implement ASEAN's Five Point Consensus, (and) to support a return to democratic governance," he said.

Mr Blinken was in Jakarta to attend several meetings with ASEAN foreign ministers as the group held its annual meeting in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

Indonesia is the current rotating chair of ASEAN.

Mr Blinken stressed that the US and ASEAN must press for the implementation of the Five Point Consensus, which ASEAN leaders adopted in April 2021 to end the violence in Myanmar.

Earlier on Thursday, ASEAN’s foreign ministers reaffirmed their position that the Five-Point Consensus remains their main reference to address the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.