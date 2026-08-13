Climate change and AI add to pressures on Asia Pacific’s health systems

Lawmakers and health experts from across the Asia Pacific are meeting in Cambodia this week to discuss how healthcare systems can adapt to climate change and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

The three-day Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum on Global Health, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), concludes on Thursday (Aug 13) in Phnom Penh. Attended by representatives from 16 countries, the meeting is focusing on universal health coverage, climate-resilient health systems and the use of AI in healthcare.

About 600 million people in the region face financial hardship linked to accessing health services, said Lluis Vinyals Torres, WHO’s Western Pacific director of health systems and services.

“New challenges have emerged, including aging societies and a shift towards non-communicable diseases, which put pressure on our health systems,” he told CNA’s Asia Now on the sidelines of the forum.

“We’re trying to set the agenda … through regulation, budget settings (and) oversight to help countries to move faster and progress towards universal health coverage.”

Governments need to spend more on healthcare, he added, noting that health spending in the region remains well below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average.

But increasing budgets alone will not be enough, he said.

“It's not an issue of more money. It's an issue of better targeting, of using payment mechanisms that steers our (healthcare) providers … towards more protection and (improve) access to people,” he added.