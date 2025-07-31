Asian Development Bank pledges continued support for Southeast Asia amid economic uncertainty

MORE TO BE DONE

Selebung is one of more than 70 sites in Indonesia where ADB has financed irrigation projects.

The programme, which ran from 2017 to 2024, aimed to improve livelihoods and strengthen food security.

As part of the initiative, nearly 5,000 water user associations were established nationwide to monitor canal conditions and ensure fair water distribution.

In Selebung, rice farmers have seen dramatic gains, boosting yields from 3 to 8 tonnes per hectare and increasing incomes by around 50 per cent.

But there is still more to be done, said one water user association.

“Through the irrigation programme, the canals were rehabilitated, although not 100 per cent. Only 30 per cent of Bongor's irrigation area was rehabilitated. Many parts have yet to be rehabilitated,” said Baiq Sri Ratna Puspariani, head of the Tengker Water User Association.

“Hopefully, there will be additional financing in the future. Technically, in agriculture, tertiary canals also need to be constructed. Previously, the irrigation project only improved secondary and primary canals, not the tertiary ones.”

ADB said the projects in Lombok demonstrates the strong partnership it has with Indonesia, and there are plans to continue its irrigation projects there.

“So we share the perspective that this time is very challenging, but ADB is determined to work with you and help you navigate this turbulent time,” said Kanda.

“Also, to turn this challenge into a good opportunity to improve ourselves, to be more resilient and stronger.”