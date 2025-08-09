Two Malaysian tourists set on fire in downtown Bangkok; suspect in custody

BANGKOK: A suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to two Malaysian tourists in downtown Bangkok on Thursday night (Aug 7), according to local media reports.

The two Malaysian victims – identified as Ong Yik Leong, 26 and Gan Xiao Zhen, 27 – were reportedly sitting on the steps of Big C shopping centre on Ratchadamri Road when a man allegedly poured thinner on them from behind.

The victims ran away in shock but the suspect – identified as Varakorn Pubthaisong, 30 – allegedly chased after them and set them alight, reported news outlet Bangkok Post.

The tourists are in critical but stable condition, according to Bong Yik Jui, the Malaysian Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Thailand, as reported by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ong was sent to the intensive care unit at Police General Hospital while Gan was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

"Ong sustained second-degree burns across his upper body, both front and back. The injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening," Bong told Bernama on Friday.

"Gan suffered 36 per cent, second-degree burns, but her condition is stable and conscious."

Bangkok’s Lumpini police chief Yingyos Suwanno said the victims would be asked to provide information in the process of charging the suspect, who is now in police custody at Lumpini police station.

Varakorn allegedly attacked the victims out of frustration over being unemployed, Yingyos said. He reportedly told the police he was a former boxer who was sacked as a security guard.

He had tried to flee the scene but was stopped by members of the public.