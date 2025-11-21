Three killed as 5.5-magnitude quake hits Bangladesh

DHAKA: A powerful earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday (Nov 21) outside the crowded capital Dhaka, killing at least three people, health officials said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10.38am (12.38pm, Singapore time) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33km from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Friday morning earthquake sparked terror with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

City residents rushed out of their homes as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, Reuters witnesses said.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others appeared shocked.

Three people were killed when the railing of a six-storey building collapsed during the earthquake, police said.

"We felt a strong jolt and buildings were shaking like trees," said Suman Rahman, a Dhaka resident. "Staircases were jammed as people rushed down. Everyone was terrified, children were crying."

The fire department reported injuries after bricks and loose cement fell from buildings that were under construction.

"I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs on the street and saw other people on the road already," said Sadman Sakib, who works in a private firm in Dhaka.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the South Asian country's interim government, urged people to remain calm as authorities assess the damage.

"Everyone is urged to remain alert and not pay attention to any kind of rumours or misinformation," he said in a statement. "Further guidance will be provided through hotlines and official channels if necessary. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens."

The USGS warned of potentially "significant casualties" and damage.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds with its epicentre in Narsingdi's Madhabdi district, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

Strong tremors were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325km away from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

"I felt tremors and my bed moved ... I rushed out of my room," said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.