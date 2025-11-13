Bangladesh to hold referendum on democratic reforms on election day

DHAKA: Bangladesh will hold a referendum on a landmark democratic reform charter on the same day as its parliamentary election scheduled for February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday (Nov 13).

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said he had inherited a "completely broken down" political system after taking over following an uprising last year.

The interim leader of the South Asian nation of 170 million people has argued that the reform charter, which he has championed as the cornerstone of his legacy, is vital to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.

"We have decided ... that the referendum will be held on the same day as the next parliamentary elections," Yunus said in a national address.

"This will not hinder the goal of reform in any way. The elections will be more festive and affordable."

Tensions are high as parties gear up for the polls.

The chief prosecutor in the crimes against humanity trial of fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina said earlier on Thursday judges will issue the hugely anticipated verdict on Nov 17.

Hasina, 78, has defied court orders to return from India to attend her trial on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown in a failed attempt to suppress the student-led uprising that led to her removal.

"We hope the court will exercise its prudence and wisdom, that the thirst for justice will be fulfilled, and that this verdict will mark an end to crimes against humanity," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

Hasina has denied all the charges and called her trial a "jurisprudential joke".

"STANDING TALL"

The reform document, dubbed the "July Charter" after the uprising that toppled Hasina, has sparked intense arguments between parties jostling for power ahead of the polls.

The reform plan will strengthen checks and balances between the executive, judicial and legislative branches, proposes a two-term limit for prime ministers and expanded presidential powers.

It also aims to enshrine the recognition of Bangladesh as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation.

Voters will be asked to give opinions on key issues in one question, divided into four parts.

"If the majority vote in the referendum is 'yes', a Constitutional Reform Council will be formed," Yunus said, adding its job would be to amend the constitution in parliament.

"We, the living, should not tarnish the glory of the unity that the countrymen built by standing tall in the face of death against fascism", he said.

Yunus has said repeatedly the polls, the first since the mass uprising overthrew Hasina's autocratic government, will be held in early February.

The Election Commission is expected to confirm the exact date in December.

The referendum announcement created frustration among some who wanted the reforms enshrined in law before fresh elections.

"Muhammad Yunus has failed to fulfil the desire of the people," said Mia Golam Parwar, a senior leader from Jamaat-E-Islami, the largest Islamist political party.

"The crisis may deepen."

Hasina's outlawed Awami League party had called for a nationwide "lockdown" on Thursday and there was a heavy deployment of security forces around the court, with armoured vehicles manning checkpoints.

A string of crude bombs has been set off across Dhaka this month, mainly petrol bombs hurled at everything from buildings linked to the government of Yunus to buses and Christian sites.