Batam Immigration investigates alleged extortion of foreign tourists, including Singaporean travellers

BATAM: Immigration authorities in Batam are investigating allegations of officers extorting money from tourists and visitors in exchange for allowing entry into the island.

Reports of suspected extortion recently surfaced in articles by Singapore news outlet Mothership that featured accounts from various travellers arriving at the Batam Centre ferry terminal.

“Currently, the Immigration Directorate General’s Internal Compliance Directorate is studying and investigating reports,” spokesperson Kharisma Rukmana told The Jakarta Post in a written statement on Thursday (Mar 26).



Severe action will be taken against perpetrators in accordance with the prevailing regulations, Kharisma said.

“Batam Immigration Office is committed to zero tolerance of any form of illegal levies and will follow up all suspected violations in an objective and professional way.”

Recounting his experience to Mothership, a Singaporean, identified only as AC said he had arrived in Batam with his partner on Mar 13 and entered an autogate lane, which had a shorter queue.



Although they did not cut the line, they were stopped by a Batam immigration officer and escorted them to an interrogation room and were detained for about two hours.

“The officer yelled, confiscated our phones, intimidated us and demanded a fine of $100 per person,” AC told Mothership.

AC said he eventually paid the cash “fine”, which he claimed the officer placed in a stack under a keyboard and added that he hoped his experience would serve as a warning to other travellers.

Reviews on Google Maps as well as TripAdvisor also detailed accounts from foreign tourists describing unfavourable exchanges with Batam immigration officers.

Batam officials did not elaborate on how many immigration officers were being questioned by the Internal Compliance Directorate, or whether the extortion reports could be verified by CCTV camera recordings at ferry terminals.

Kharisma Rukmana urged members of the public to report any misconduct through official channels, including email, WhatsApp or via direct message on Instagram.

“We believe that all foreign tourists entering Indonesia are entitled to immigration services that are good, accountable and in accordance with regulations,” Kharisma said, reiterating the office’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal levies.