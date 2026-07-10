Bengaluru introduces curbs on drinking water use amid dry spell

BENGALURU: Amid fears of a water shortage, authorities in India’s tech capital Bengaluru have banned the use of drinking water for non-essential activities including washing vehicles and watering gardens.

The curbs also extend to construction work, cleaning roads and footpaths and filling swimming pools. However, the restrictions do not apply to swimming pools used to train athletes for state and national-level competitions, with prior approval required from the city’s water supply body.

Those found to violate the order could face a fine of 5,000 rupees (US$50). Repeated violations could lead to further penalties and supply cuts.

The move comes as India recorded its driest June in more than a decade. The southwest monsoon rainfall has remained below normal and has affected crop yields, especially in the western and southern regions.



The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board defended the rules as precautionary, aimed at curbing wastage rather than restricting access.



“It is not like we are reducing the water supply, we are only asking … try to reduce the consumption,” said the board’s chairperson N Manjula.

“Use an aerator and limit your use for washing ” she added, referring to devices that mix air into water, reducing overall water consumption.