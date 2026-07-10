Bengaluru introduces curbs on drinking water use amid dry spell
Authorities in India’s tech capital Bengaluru are banning the use of drinking water for non-essential activities including washing vehicles, watering gardens and construction work.
BENGALURU: Amid fears of a water shortage, authorities in India’s tech capital Bengaluru have banned the use of drinking water for non-essential activities including washing vehicles and watering gardens.
The curbs also extend to construction work, cleaning roads and footpaths and filling swimming pools. However, the restrictions do not apply to swimming pools used to train athletes for state and national-level competitions, with prior approval required from the city’s water supply body.
Those found to violate the order could face a fine of 5,000 rupees (US$50). Repeated violations could lead to further penalties and supply cuts.
The move comes as India recorded its driest June in more than a decade. The southwest monsoon rainfall has remained below normal and has affected crop yields, especially in the western and southern regions.
The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board defended the rules as precautionary, aimed at curbing wastage rather than restricting access.
“It is not like we are reducing the water supply, we are only asking … try to reduce the consumption,” said the board’s chairperson N Manjula.
“Use an aerator and limit your use for washing ” she added, referring to devices that mix air into water, reducing overall water consumption.
UNCERTAINTY OVER MONSOON RAINS
Authorities say current water supplies are sufficient for the next few months. But with monsoon rains uncertain due to the El Nino effect, the city is taking steps to prevent water wastage.
The monsoon typically delivers about 70 per cent of India’s annual rainfall to replenish crucial water sources.
India recorded rainfall that was 39.8 per cent below average in June, with July expected to be below average as well.
Bengaluru has now made it mandatory for apartment complexes, commercial establishments and government buildings to install aerators or flow restrictors on water outlets used for cleaning purposes.
Officials say installing flow restrictors at water connections can reduce water consumption by 30 to 50 per cent. Installations must be completed by Jul 31.
Bengaluru is home to around 14 million people, and is one of India's fastest-growing urban centres.
Some residents say they are already relying on treated water for daily non-drinking needs.
One Bengaluru resident said his apartment complex has begun using treated water to irrigate its gardens and wash podiums.
"We have dual plumbing. One for fresh potable water and one for treated water. But this is our own initiative, something that isn't in all residential complexes or individual houses," said Arun Kumar told CNA.
The city operates a large network of decentralised wastewater treatment plants which have helped expand the use of recycled water. But experts say improved distribution of such treated water is needed to reduce reliance on drinking water.
Environmental advocates also warn that poor rainwater harvesting and declining groundwater levels remain concerning.
“Not paying attention to the rainwater harvesting provisions and then (covering) the city (with concrete) everywhere – this has resulted in loss of groundwater,” said environmentalist Bhargavi Rao.
“The groundwater recharge is very low. There is overexploitation (but) there is no (replenishment). So, Bengaluru is in a crisis.”