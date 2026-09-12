BRICS agrees to joint declaration in test of unity despite Mideast tensions

NEW DELHI: The BRICS group of emerging economies has agreed on a joint declaration, sources told Reuters on Saturday (Sep 12), a significant diplomatic breakthrough as its leaders began summit talks in New Delhi, aiming to boost the bloc's global clout.

Host India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the bloc had come of age and it was time to translate its unity and consensus into concrete results on the global stage, as he opened the meeting.

The summit, hoping to bridge divisions between members Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the Gulf conflict, is being held as the United States and Iran resume tit-for-tat strikes in their six-month-old war.

That followed a pause in fighting for much of August, while the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen tightened their grip in the Red Sea region.

Negotiators had agreed on a joint declaration unlikely to name any country but which will condemn unilateral aggression by any country, four sources told Reuters, adding that the bloc's leaders were expected to approve the document later on Saturday.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. The foreign ministry of host India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the declaration.

The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues but India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members, said an Indian source with direct knowledge of the development.

Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in the Gulf region, securing consensus presented a particularly complex diplomatic challenge, the source said.