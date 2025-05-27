Brunei sultan in Kuala Lumpur hospital for 'fatigue'

KUALA LUMPUR: Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (May 27) due to fatigue, the Malaysian prime minister has confirmed.

The sultan is in Kuala Lumpur with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders, who are meeting on Tuesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and dignitaries from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Asked at a news conference whether the sultan had been hospitalised, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: "Well he's feeling a bit tired, so he's resting at the (National Heart Institute)."

A Malaysian government source earlier told AFP the sultan "was hospitalised in between the ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN-GCC-China summit".

"The National Heart Institute is the designated hospital for VIPs during the course of this ASEAN summit and relevant meetings," they said.

The hospital said it could not comment, but another Malaysian government source separately confirmed the news to AFP.