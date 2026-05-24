Nine-storey building under construction collapses in the Philippines, dozens feared trapped

MANILA: Around 30 to 40 people are feared trapped after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed in Angeles City, north of the Philippine capital, a city official said on Sunday (May 24).

Eight people in the vicinity were rescued, while 11 others, including the site foreman, managed to escape, Jay Pelayo, the Angeles City information officer, told DZBB radio.

About 30 to 40 people were reported missing based on information from the site foreman, Pelayo said to DZBB. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, Pelayo said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, but the city engineer is reviewing the construction history, he said. Pelayo also said rescue efforts could be challenging as the structure is made of concrete, making it difficult to move the debris.

Images shared by DZBB showed the building reduced to a heap of concrete and twisted metal, covered in green netting.

"The assessment is not yet finished. The unified command system is still working on it, and it is too early to determine the cause of the collapse, which is still being evaluated," Pelayo said.

"Power lines were hit and were now being secured. We are calling on residents in the area to cooperate with authorities so rescue operations for those trapped are not delayed, and no one else is put at risk," he said.