Uneasy calm at Thai-Cambodia border as locals still fear more clashes after ceasefire
The divisions now are a stark contrast with times of peace, when the lives of Thais and Cambodians along the border were very much intertwined, locals tell CNA.
SURIN, Thailand/ODDAR MEANCHEY, Cambodia: It is a rare sight in Thailand to see a 7-Eleven with its doors locked up.
But on the main highway through Surin province, the ubiquitous convenience store was one of many that remained closed on Tuesday (Jul 29) even after the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia came into force.
The Chong Chom border crossing, a major trade route, also remained closed.
Artillery fire may have fallen silent, but life is yet to return to normal on both sides of the disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia, where deadly fighting has seen at least 38 people killed and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate since last Thursday.
Among the hastily abandoned market stalls, shops and small restaurant in Chong Chom, Teerawat Saendang cast a lonely figure sitting at the counter of his grocery store.
The 65-year-old returned on Tuesday to check on his business after sheltering with relatives in a safe area in neighbouring Buriram province.
“I have been away for a full four days, so I was worried about my belongings — many were left outside. I will go back (to the safe area) around 4 or 5 pm. I don’t dare to stay," he said.
For residents who chose to stay put, however, it was community spirit that spurred them to carry on with business as usual.
At a market in the Thai town of Prasat, some 30km north, small-goods seller Yuttana Akarapoowadol said: “I want to help displaced people get food. If I close, there will be no food for them.”
Fellow shop owner Nathana Aekthananonkul has also kept her shop open to provide food and essentials like meat, eggs and underwear to soldiers on the frontline.
“We see how much the soldiers are struggling,” she said.
“Whether living on the frontline or being away from their homes and loved ones, to do this duty, they have already sacrificed,” she added. “If we abandon them, it would be selfish.”
In Cambodia, locals showed the same solidarity with their countrymen and soldiers on the frontline.
Nammuy Heng, chief executive of DJI Agriculture Drone, is one of the volunteers at a relief camp in Oddar Meanchey who have helped gather two tonnes of food for the evacuees and military personnel there.
“One reason is because I really want to encourage my military … I want to tell them that they are not alone,” said Nammuy.
“The second thing is that I really want to share the love (with) the people.”
For evacuee Ouk Pov, it is the second time she has had to flee her home due to fighting between both countries – the first was in 2011, when troops clashed over the Preah Vihear temple.
“Since we’re near the border, our village leader told us to evacuate. It’s a hot zone for bombing. Back in 2011, a bomb fell near my house — there was a big fire and shattered glass flew into our home,” Ouk said.
“This time, no bombs landed directly near our house but bullets flew so low they hit and damaged our roof.”
The divisions now are a stark contrast with times of relative peace, when the lives of Thais and Cambodians along the border were very much intertwined, locals told CNA.
Yuttana usually has four workers from Cambodia at his store but they were forced to leave when fighting erupted last week, he said.
He has been able to call them to check on their safety, he added.
It was normal for Thais and Cambodians along the border to mingle, Nathana agreed.
Politics, she said, is keeping the people apart right now.