Uneasy calm at Thai-Cambodia border as locals still fear more clashes after ceasefire

SURIN, Thailand/ODDAR MEANCHEY, Cambodia: It is a rare sight in Thailand to see a 7-Eleven with its doors locked up.

But on the main highway through Surin province, the ubiquitous convenience store was one of many that remained closed on Tuesday (Jul 29) even after the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia came into force.

The Chong Chom border crossing, a major trade route, also remained closed.

Artillery fire may have fallen silent, but life is yet to return to normal on both sides of the disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia, where deadly fighting has seen at least 38 people killed and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate since last Thursday.

Among the hastily abandoned market stalls, shops and small restaurant in Chong Chom, Teerawat Saendang cast a lonely figure sitting at the counter of his grocery store.

The 65-year-old returned on Tuesday to check on his business after sheltering with relatives in a safe area in neighbouring Buriram province.

“I have been away for a full four days, so I was worried about my belongings — many were left outside. I will go back (to the safe area) around 4 or 5 pm. I don’t dare to stay," he said.