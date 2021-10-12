Bus plunge, floods leave at least 28 dead in northern China

BEIJING: Chinese authorities confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 12) 13 people had died after a bus plunged into a rushing river amid heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north.

State broadcaster CCTV said another 37 people from the bus had been rescued, among which seven were hospitalised, and the driver had been placed in custody. One person remained missing.

The crash occurred on Monday after heavy rains caused flooding that destroyed homes and covered farmland in two provinces near the national capital Beijing.

Official news website The Paper said the bus driver ignored warnings not to attempt to cross the bridge that was almost covered by the surging flood waters. Videos posted online showed people on top of the almost-submerged bus as water was flowing over the nearby bridge outside the Hebei provincial capital of Shijiazhuang.