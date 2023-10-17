A decade on, has China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative benefitted Central Asia?

CENTRAL ASIA: Ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping first unveiled his vision for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a visit to Kazakhstan.

The massive infrastructure project, sometimes referred to as the new Silk Road, aims to transform world trade by facilitating the shipment of goods from China to Europe by rail, instead of by sea.

Since then, the vast global development drive has expanded rapidly across countries, and has significantly broadened China’s economic and political influence.

A decade on, Beijing said the investment strategy has generated over US$2 trillion in contracts worldwide.

As China gears up to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum this week celebrating the initiative's 10th anniversary, CNA visited Central Asia, where the BRI was first set in motion, to take stock of the changes that have occurred.