China condemns sailing of US, British warships through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING: China's military on Friday condemned the sailing of a US and British warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying it ordered naval and air forces to monitor and warn the two ships.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the US destroyer USS Higgins and British frigate HMS Richmond were engaged in "trouble-making and provocation".

"The actions of the United States and Britain send the wrong signals and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

Britain's defence ministry said the sailing was a routine passage.

"Wherever the Royal Navy operates, it does so in full compliance with international law and norms, and exercises freedom of navigation rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.