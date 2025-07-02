Commentary: Southeast Asia can help manage growing risks of conflict in Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON: America’s recent military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have sparked debate about implications for the Taiwan Strait. If America’s use of force compels Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, this will serve as a reminder of the power of America’s punch, potentially reinforcing deterrence against any Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan by force.

Conversely, if America becomes embroiled in another military quagmire in the Middle East, Beijing could judge that it has a clearer path to seizing Taiwan. This could cause China’s leaders to become more aggressive in pursuing their goal of unifying both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Even before America’s Jun 21 military strikes on Iran, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was warning that war in the Taiwan Strait “could be imminent”. Hegseth’s remarks marked a return to the on-again, off-again warnings about the Taiwan conflict by senior American defence officials.

A similar pattern emerged at the beginning of the Biden administration. At that time, four-star generals and admirals appeared to be competing for dates to own in the prediction market.

As the US seeks to reinforce its deterrent posture in the strait, Southeast Asian countries have a role to play by steering the discourse in various ways, including getting the US to keep its military forces focused on the region despite pressing priorities elsewhere.

Hegseth’s back-to-the-future warning about the risk of conflict in the Taiwan Strait raises several key questions for the region: Have security conditions in the Taiwan Strait recently changed? Why did Hegseth feel compelled to warn of an imminent risk of conflict? And how should Southeast Asian countries interpret Hegseth’s comments and respond to them?