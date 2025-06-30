Commentary: Why are Taiwan’s roads so deadly for pedestrians?

TAINAN, Taiwan: A series of fatal traffic collisions in Taiwan has reignited public scrutiny of pedestrian safety and renewed criticism of the government’s piecemeal, reactive approach.

On May 19, a 78-year-old driver crashed into a group of mostly students during school dismissal in New Taipei City, killing three and injuring 12. The very next day, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced that it would lower the licence renewal age for senior drivers to 70 from 75, along with additional evaluation tests.

On the same day, a driver suffering from epilepsy fatally struck a man accompanying his wife on a walk in Tainan city. The following day, the MOTC proposed legal changes that would link medical and insurance records, so that drivers who suffer a recent seizure would automatically be flagged for licence re-evaluation.

On May 23, just two days later, an unlicensed driver in Taipei crashed into two scooters, three cars and a bus, injuring himself and seven others. Shortly after, the MOTC announced plans to raise the penalty for unlicensed driving to the same level as those for drink driving.

These incidents represent just three of the vehicle-pedestrian collisions that took place in a single week. While swift announcements followed each incident, it seems the authorities are seeking quick fixes under pressure from the media and the public, rather than by investigating the root causes and creating a comprehensive plan.