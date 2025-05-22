‘Hell for pedestrians’: Anger, public mourning in Taiwan over series of fatal traffic collisions

SINGAPORE: It was a little over two years ago when Eva Chou, a music teacher in her 30s, was nearly hit by a car while jogging around her neighbourhood in New Taipei City.

It was around 6am, Chou told CNA, adding that the streets had been empty and there was “no sense of danger”.

As she approached an intersection, she spotted a black car in the distance heading towards her.

Rather than slowing down, the driver “just kept going”, Chou said. “I was wearing a neon yellow vest and brightly coloured track shoes at the time so there was no way the driver could not see me,” she added.

The car hit Chou, causing her to fall backwards. She landed hard on the ground, grazing her hands, elbows and knees.

The driver, who Chou recalled looked like a middle-aged man, “angrily shouted through the window and drove off”. No one else was around at the time, Chou said.

“There are a million ways I wish I had responded, but I was in shock,” Chou said. “So I could only burst into tears.”

“But I picked myself up and went home. And have been questioning the state of humanity (in this city) since,” she said.