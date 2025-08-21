China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to strengthen trilateral exchanges at all levels, as Beijing pushes to strengthen security with its neighbours, according to a statement from the ministry.

Wang, who attended a three-way meeting with his counterparts in Kabul on Wednesday (Aug 21), said the countries should continue to build strategic mutual trust and deepen security cooperation.

China is ready to understand and support issues involving each country's core interests and firmly oppose external interference in the region as well as any organisation or individual undermining each other's national sovereignty, the minister said, according to a readout on Thursday.

"It is necessary to improve the security dialogue mechanism, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, strengthen the fight against transnational terrorist activities, and eradicate the breeding ground for terrorism," Wang said.

The readout did not mention any terrorist groups, but a report by Chinese state media Xinhua on Wang's meeting with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi mentioned the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

The report cited Wang as saying China hopes Afghanistan will intensify efforts to combat such terrorist forces.