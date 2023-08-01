Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'

Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'

A screenshot (left) from a Douyin video of the sun bear standing on its hind legs in Hangzhou Zoo and a photo (right) of the animal. (Photos: Douyin/xiaotongtong, WeChat/Hangzhou Zoo)

01 Aug 2023 07:02AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 07:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.

The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said on Monday (Jul 31) on its social media account.

“Some people think I stand like a person," said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

An employee who answered the phone at the zoo declined to talk about the bears but said visits were being arranged for reporters on Monday to see them.

A photo of a sun bear at Hangzhou Zoo in China. (Photo: WeChat/Hangzhou Zoo)

Internet users questioned whether the zoo’s bears were real after photos circulated showing one standing upright on slender hind legs.

“Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise,’” the newspaper Hangzhou Daily said.

Sun bears are the size of large dogs, standing at most 1.3m tall on their hind legs, compared with up to 2.8m for grizzlies and other species, according to the zoo.

Other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and donkeys painted to look like zebras.

Source: AP/lk

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.